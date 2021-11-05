In October, Eurozone inflation rose sharply to +4.1% y/y. After the momentum of the rise in energy prices picked up again significantly in October to +23.5% y/y. By contrast, the rise in core inflation accelerated only moderately to + 2.1% y/y. With energy prices having fallen somewhat recently, the upward pressure from the energy component should ease somewhat in the short term. With the expiry of base effects, monthly inflation rates are expected to decline from January 2022 at the latest.

Against the backdrop that Eurozone energy prices are likely to settle at a sustainably higher level, we have raised our inflation forecast for 2021 to +2.4% (previously 2.2%) and for 2022 to +2.3% (previously +1.8%). We do not expect upward pressure from energy prices to drop significantly until 2023, bringing inflation down to 1.6%. In our view, measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as taxation of CO2, will exert sustained upward pressure on energy prices in the coming years. In addition, we expect the increased use of renewable energy sources to support continued high volatility in energy prices. The reason for this is the dependence of renewable energy sources on changing, unpredictable weather conditions (e.g. wind, sun and rainfall). However, this should calm down as soon as long-term storage of electricity from renewable energy sources becomes possible at competitive prices.

In the medium term, we believe that developments on the labor market will be decisive for the sustainable trend in Eurozone inflation. We estimated that, taking into account short-time work programs, the Eurozone unemployment rate would still be around 10% in September, well above the natural rate of around 8% which would bring the labor market into balance. This means that there is still a clear oversupply of labor on the labor market at present. We expect that the Eurozone labor market will not have normalized until the number of people on short-time working will have fallen close to the pre-crisis level. This is not expected to be the case until the end of 2022. From 2023 onward, there could be sustained wage pressure, which should also put upward pressure on underlying inflation. A key role will be played by Spain and Italy, which have been exerting sustained downward pressure on the inflation level in the Eurozone since the euro crisis. However, the implementation of the EU recovery plan could lead to a sustained revival of the labor market in both countries. In our view, this is an essential prerequisite for the emergence of positive wage pressure on a broad basis in the Eurozone, which in turn would help to bring core inflation to levels in line with the ECB's target.

