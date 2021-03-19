When will the sentiment in services improve?

Next week (March 24), a first flash estimate of PMI data in the Eurozone, Germany and France will be published. In January and February, manufacturing sentiment continued to improve. This is due to catch-up effects as well as a strengthening global upswing, which is reflected (among other things) in a rise in global commodity prices. In contrast, sentiment in the services sector has continued to suffer from the retrenchment measures in the first two months. Given the restrictions in the services sector, we expect a further decline in Eurozone GDP in 1Q.

We expect the differentiated sentiment picture between manufacturing and services to continue in March. The progress of the vaccination campaign is crucial for the outlook of service providers, because a gradual immunization of the population should make sustainable opening steps possible. We estimate that, in the major Eurozone countries, an average of around 18% of the population will have received a first vaccination by the end of 1Q. Based on indications from the EU and individual member states on the expected supply volumes, it would be possible that, by the end of 2Q, more than 50% of Eurozone citizens could have received a primary vaccination.

Thanks to the significant acceleration of the vaccination campaign, as well as the use of rapid tests and warmer temperatures, we expect a continuous opening of the Eurozone's service sector in 2Q, which should also brighten the mood in this sector in the coming months. As a result, we forecast a dynamic recovery of the Eurozone economy in the course of 2Q.

EZ: stronger growth expected for 2022

We are raising our 2022 GDP growth forecast for the Eurozone to +3.4%, from +2.5% previously. On one hand, this is triggered by a stronger consideration of the financial resources from the EU recovery plan. On the other hand, the EC held out the prospect at the beginning of March that the criteria of the Fiscal and Stability Pact could also remain suspended for the budget year 2022. Under these circumstances, we assume that the fiscal stance of many countries will be more generous in 2022 than previously assumed. Therefore, we expect stronger growth momentum in 2022. For 2021, we continue to expect GDP growth of +4.0%.

In the medium term, there are signs of a general rethinking of public finances at the European level, with positive consequences for the growth prospects of the Eurozone. Based on recent statements by members of the European Commission, the likelihood of a timely revision of the Stability and Growth Pact has increased. The EU has recognized that the austerity policies of the past decade have not been adequate to sustainably improve the living conditions of all citizens. EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Gentiloni therefore recently pointed out how important it will be in the future to distinguish between 'good debt' (e.g. for research & development, education and infrastructure) and 'bad debt' (e.g. subsidies, increased pension expenditure).

From the point of view of the financial markets, there is little to be said against 'good debt', as it increases the productivity of an economy and thus improves medium- to long-term growth prospects. Improved growth prospects in turn strengthen debt sustainability. Gentiloni has therefore called for special treatment in the future for growth-enhancing government spending, such as research & development. This measure is intended to create incentives for member states to make the composition of their government spending more growth-friendly. This could give countries with a focus on growth-friendly spending greater fiscal policy leeway in the future. If implemented wisely, this could lead to higher sustainable growth rates for the Eurozone and would make a significant contribution to social and political stabilization.

AT: better economic situation expected in 2HY

Based on the latest available economic data and the latest information on the development of the pandemic, we have revised our forecast for Austrian GDP growth slightly upward to +3.1% y/y. For 2021, we expect a gradual easing of restrictions and significant recovery in the second half of the year after a marked slowdown in 1Q. In 2022, we expect the recovery to accelerate to +3.5%. Although the outlook for the coming months remains clouded by rising infection rates in many countries, the medium-term outlook is favorable, given the robust industrial economy and the experience of a rapid recovery once restriction measures are lifted. Given the current situation, we expect the leisure and hospitality sector to still operate on a restricted basis in 2Q and tourism activity to remain rather subdued in the coming months. However, in the second half of the year, with the possibility of outdoor activities and increasing vaccination rates, we expect the containment measures to be lifted and the recovery to accelerate.

The ÖNB's high-frequency weekly economic indicator shows that the economy recovers quite quickly when restrictions are eased. This pattern was particularly pronounced in the retail sector, where catch-up effects provided an additional impetus. Industry was particularly robust, also benefiting from a pickup in foreign demand and largely undisturbed production and supply chains. Industrial production in Austria already returned to pre-crisis levels in 4Q20. The construction industry and investment activity by domestic companies also had a stabilizing effect on the economy. The extensive government measures have largely been successful in containing unemployment and preventing a major wave of insolvencies, thus also significantly supporting the economy.

