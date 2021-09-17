Next week, a first flash estimate of the Eurozone, German and French PMI for September will be published. In August, sentiment cooled slightly in both industry and services, starting from a high level.

We expect sentiment to stabilize in September at the levels seen in the previous month. The decline in infection in most countries should support sentiment in the services sector. A comparison shows that private consumer spending at the end of 2Q was still about 12% below pre-crisis levels. We therefore expect the strongest growth in this segment in the coming months. In view of the still historically very good sentiment in industry, we expect a gradual decline in sentiment in the coming months. The data also shows that there is unlikely to be significant pent-up demand for consumer durables in the Eurozone. Based on sentiment indicators published so far as well as mobility data, we expect continued above-average growth in the Eurozone in 3Q21. The Eurozone economy will therefore probably be only 2% below precrisis levels at the end of 3Q. The biggest risk to the growth outlook is how infection will develop with the onset of the cold season from October onwards. At present, we assume that, thanks to high vaccination rates in many Eurozone countries, the infection situation should remain under control.

US Fed: When will tapering begin?

Next week, the US Federal Reserve will deliberate on further monetary policy steps. The question for the markets is whether or not the committee responsible for this (FOMC) will set a course for the reduction of monthly securities purchases. As a prerequisite for this tapering, the FOMC has set itself the target of "substantial progress" in achieving its monetary policy goals. At the last meeting in July, only "progress" was noted. Inflation, one of the two monetary policy objectives, should then have already met the requirement. Thus, what matters is whether there have been improvements in the labor market since July.

We do not assume this to have been the case. According to the FOMC, it uses a wide range of indicators to assess labor market developments. Accordingly, it cannot be determined with any certainty what conclusions the committee will come to. In August, however, employment grew at the weakest rate since the beginning of the year. A slightly lower unemployment rate should not be able to compensate for this. This is because it only includes the employed and the unemployed. However, the FOMC and especially Fed Chairman Powell have repeatedly stressed the importance of the group that left the labor market in the course of the crisis and has not yet returned. In order to bring these people back into the labor market, sustained high employment growth is necessary, which did not happen in August.

Prior to the release of the August labor market data, there were a number of indications that the FOMC would see the conditions for tapering met in September. In our view, however, employment growth in August was so weak that it is hardly possible for it, consistent with its own guidance, to stick to this view. Assuming temporary weakness in the labor market, which this probably actually is, is also no justification. After all, the FOMC has decided to base its decision on data and not on expectations.

We therefore assume that tapering will not be ushered in next week. Rather, the FOMC should want to wait for further developments in the labor market. We expect these conditions to be met at the November meeting at the earliest and more likely at the December meeting. This means that the reduction of monthly securities purchases should not begin until February or March of next year.

Download The Full Week Ahead