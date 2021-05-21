The European Commission’s Sentiment Indicator (ESI for short) already showed substantial improvement in April. Since the ESI also takes consumer confidence into account, this indicator shows a high correlation with the GDP growth rates of the Eurozone. The index value of 110 is already well above the long-term average of 100 and thus leaves no doubt that the Eurozone economy is in a cyclical upswing. The jump in sentiment in April also showed that the recovery could be volatile and erratic.

In May (due for release on May 28), we expect a further slight brightening of Eurozone sentiment, especially in the services sector. The April ESI index reading was already well above the 1Q21 mean (+16%). Based on the encouraging development of the ESI, we expect a strong recovery of the Eurozone economy in 2Q21. The positive development of sentiment is supported by the rapid progress in vaccination in the most important countries of the Eurozone, where about 35% of the population have already received at least one vaccination dose. By the end of 2Q, this figure should rise significantly to 60%. Against this backdrop, the likelihood increases that the current easing measures should be sustained. At the country level, however, the recovery in 2Q will be mixed due to the baseline situation. Given that the restrictive measures were toughest in 1Q, we expect the German economy to recover the most in 2Q. By contrast, the recovery in France and Spain should be more muted in 2Q due to more stable development in 1Q.

Economic indicators: What's coming, what's staying, what's going?

The US economic indicators published for April brought considerable surprises. Employment growth was much lower than expected, while the inflation rate was much higher. The data made it clear that the incipient economic upswing is different from a "normal" economic recovery. Its development will be shaped by crisis-specific factors. There are no empirical values for these, so further surprises can be expected during the coming months.

In April, employment in the US rose by 266,000, which was a bitter disappointment. This was only a third of the increase in March. This was despite the fact that the environment had improved further. Most US citizens had received a USD 1,400 payment from the government, vaccinations had risen, and containment measures had been withdrawn further. Apart from leisure, which was the sector most affected by the openings, all sectors of the economy showed weak employment growth. Thus, the causes are obviously not sector-specific. Possible reasons cited include the fact that many parents have not yet been able to return to the labor market due to closed schools, workers waiting for their old employer to reopen, production cutbacks due to supply shortages of semiconductors, the risk of contracting COVID-19 and, finally, generous support for the unemployed. All these factors are directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic.

The impact of the pandemic may also have been responsible for the much stronger than expected rise in inflation, which jumped to 4.2% y/y in April. The immediate surprise was the sharp rise in core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices. However, most of the price increase can be attributed to a few areas. Prices of used cars rose by about 10% from the previous month, those of overnight stays away from home by more than 7%, airline tickets by 10%. The last two are sectors that benefit strongly from the opening of the economy. Thus, the strong rise in inflation is probably also due to the health crisis. However, the picture is more diffuse than in the labor market.

These economic indicators were probably only a foretaste of the rest of the year. The economic recovery will continue to be shaped by the specific effects of the health crisis. Many unanswered questions remain, and not only for the US. To what extent will bankruptcies increase as public support ends? How many workers will return to the labor market and will they be in the same industry? How high (we do not think high) is the pent-up demand that will be unloaded as the situation returns to normal? What bottlenecks will still be created by the rapid ramp-up of the economy? And so on. The challenge will be to identify those cases where the economic indicators show sustainable development and those cases where they show temporary development. This will pose a major challenge to the financial markets and argues for continued volatility.

Download The Full Week Ahead