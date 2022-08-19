Next week, a first flash estimate of the PMI for the Eurozone, Germany and France in August will be published. Sentiment deteriorated surprisingly sharply in July. High inflation is weighing on the mood of service providers, and manufacturing is facing declining incoming orders for the first time in a long time. In addition, according to company data, there was a build-up in inventories of finished goods due to rapidly declining sales. At the country level, sentiment has weakened sharply, particularly in Germany.

A dry August so far has caused low water levels on important rivers in Europe. This is likely to have multiple negative impacts on business sentiment in August. On one hand, the lack of water is affecting European power production negatively, which has caused the wholesale price of electricity to rise by a further 40% so far in August. This has increased the likelihood of a prolonged high level of inflation with a potential dampening effect on demand. On the other hand, low river levels are affecting inland transport shipping, putting the supply of key raw materials to industry at risk. In 3Q18, low river levels on the Rhine contributed significantly to a decline in German GDP.

Against this backdrop, we expect a further decline in sentiment in August, especially among manufacturing companies. The downside risks to the Eurozone economy in 3Q are significant in this environment. Germany's economy in particular could contract in 3Q after already stagnating in 2Q. By contrast, Spain and Italy's economies proved comparatively robust in 2Q, with strong domestic demand. Thanks to strong growth momentum in southern Europe, Eurozone GDP growth delivered a positive surprise of 0.6% in 2Q. In our view, the ongoing recovery in southern Europe is based on a normalization of the tourism industry, as well as the substantial EU Recovery Plan funding available to both countries. Spain has so far received EUR 19bn (approx. 1.9% of GDP) and Italy EUR 25bn (approx. 1.4% of GDP). Italy should receive the release of an additional EUR 21bn in the near future. Based on these two factors, we expect these two countries to continue to have a supportive effect on the Eurozone economy in 3Q.

Download The Full Week Ahead