This week's data on the Eurozone labor market still showed a slight drop in the unemployment rate to 6.6%. The development at the country level is currently very different. In Germany, Italy and Spain, there was hardly any progress in reducing the unemployment rate during the last months. In contrast, it continued to fall steadily in France over the same period.

Due to the tightening labor market, combined with persistently high inflation rates, temporary wage pressure is to be expected. In the first half of 2022, costs per hour worked have already risen by around 4% y/y. In the current environment, the increase could still be significant in 2H. While this is important to support workers' purchasing power, the rise in labor costs also increases the risk of upward pressure on core inflation. Core inflation is one of several factors that play a role in the ECB's monetary policy stance. The ECB therefore monitors the labor market situation and wage developments very closely.

In October, core inflation rose to 5%, but fortunately the momentum of the increase has slowed compared to the previous month. Nevertheless, it is important to monitor developments closely to see how high the risk is of inflationary pressure in the Eurozone. This would have an impact on the ECB's monetary policy measures.

In the medium term, however, we expect the situation on the labor market and thus also labor costs to ease. Developments in the third quarter have already shown a clear slowdown in Eurozone growth. In the environment of high energy prices as well as a cooling global economy, a slight increase in unemployment in the Eurozone is to be expected in the coming quarters. This should dampen upward pressure on wages. Moreover, the current economic slowdown should further dampen inflationary pressures in the Eurozone in the coming months.

