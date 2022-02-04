Inflation in the Eurozone rose to 5.1% y/y in January, which was higher than we and many market participants had expected. The main reason for this was a further increase in the price dynamics of energy prices, which rose by 29% y/y. Obviously, the significant increases in wholesale prices for electricity and gas saw in the fall of the previous year are now being passed on to households in the Eurozone with a time lag. At the country level, the Netherlands has been particularly hard hit by this, with inflation rising to 7.6% y/y in January.

In addition, food price dynamics accelerated to 3.6% (previously 3.2%). The significant increase in prices for natural gas has weighed heavily on fertilizer production in Europe, causing fertilizer prices to rise just as sharply. This could provide continued upward pressure on food prices in the coming months.

Against the backdrop of longer than previously expected price pressure for energy and food, we are raising our inflation forecast for 2022 significantly to 4.2% (previously 2.9%). We expect sustained high upward pressure on inflation from energy and food prices in the months ahead. A key role will be played by the delayed pass-through to households of wholesale electricity and gas prices, which already rose significantly in 4Q21. In the current forecast, we have also taken into account the increased probability of second-round effects, due to the currently persistently high level of inflation. We are therefore raising our inflation forecast for 2023 slightly to 2.0% (previously 1.8%).

For the medium-term inflation outlook for the Eurozone, the focus is shifting to the question of whether the continued upward pressure from energy and food prices will lead to wage pressure. Rising wage pressures could lead to stronger upward pressures on core inflation than previously expected. The pandemic has led to declining wage growth momentum through mid-2021. By the end of 3Q21, a turnaround had occurred and wage growth had regained momentum. Against the backdrop of a tightening labor market, and supported by energy and food price dynamics, wage growth is likely to accelerate in the coming quarters. Attention now needs to be paid in 2022 and 2023 to the possible impact of rising wage pressures on core inflation in the Euro Area. This is important for the ECB's monetary policy stance, as the ECB attaches greater importance to core inflation than to headline inflation for the assessment of underlying inflation.

Environment for government bonds has deteriorated

The surprisingly high inflation data for January released in the middle of this week, together with previous data, have prompted the ECB to change its risk assessment. After the Governing Council meeting, President Lagarde said the risks to inflation were on the upside, particularly in the short term. Stressing a plethora of risks, Lagarde also said inflation should fall later in the year, but would remain high for now. The high uncertainty of further developments was also stressed. The question is to what extent the ECB will change its inflation forecasts at the March meeting. The strong rise in energy prices makes a significant upward revision for 2022 foreseeable. However, the inflation forecasts for 2023 and 2024 will be decisive for the further development of interest rates, as interest rate hikes are linked to them. We expect a slight upward revision at best for these years, which should not be enough to justify an interest rate hike this year. However, the ECB’s inflation forecast for these years is already now at 1.8%, which is only slightly below the 2% target. Relatively small changes could thus already mean that the criteria set by the ECB for an interest rate hike are met. We are skeptical, especially because the ECB is already assuming strong future wage growth for its inflation forecasts. But the fact that the Governing Council now sees the risks to inflation as being on the upside is surely an indication that the body also sees the possibility of a higher inflation forecast for 2023 and 2024. President Lagarde delivered assurances yesterday, however, that even if the conditions for monetary tightening were met, the ECB would proceed gradually and adhere to the established sequence. This means that securities purchases will end before a rate hike. So the ECB Council should deal primarily with the former at its March meeting.

With the latest inflation data and the statements from the ECB, speculation on a tightening of monetary policy will remain in the market. We have therefore raised our forecast for German Bund yields. The market will remain volatile, as the further development of inflation and thus the ECB’s monetary policy remains very uncertain.

Download The Full Week Ahead