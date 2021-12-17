European electricity and gas prices reached new highs in recent trading days. As a result, prices for electricity and gas have now increased fivefold in the course of 2021. An unprecedented price increase in such a short time. The latest price rise has been fueled by problems at a French nuclear reactor, causing an additional loss of much-needed capacity. This development now poses a serious threat to the Eurozone economy in 1Q22.
Due to the substantial increase in energy prices, inflation is expected to rise significantly to 2.6% in 2021 (2020: 0.3%). With the futures markets now also expecting a significant rise in electricity prices in Europe on average for the year in 2022, we have raised our inflation forecast for 2022 to 2.9%. The expectation of faster wage growth than previously also played a key role in raising our forecast. From today's perspective, the market does not expect a sustained easing of the situation on the energy markets until 2023. In 2023 we therefore expect inflation to fall significantly to 1.8%.
Apart from local problems in the European power grid, from a regional perspective, a substantial increase in gas demand from Asia and in particular from China threw the global energy markets out of balance in 2021. A cold winter in 2020/21 led to higher energy demand from Asia. In view of the "La Nina" weather phenomenon, Asian meteorologists expect another cold winter in 2021/22, which will keep weather-related demand pressure from Asia high. Furthermore, increasing environmental awareness in Asia is leading to a continuous rise in demand for gas as coal-fired power plants are replaced by gas-fired power plants. In addition, China's government wants clean air for the Olympic Games in February 2022, and in order to achieve this, coal-fired power plants will have to be temporarily replaced by gas-fired power plants. After the pandemic brought terminals for loading LNG liquefied gas to a temporary standstill, the pressure on global gas prices intensified further.
In view of these tensions on world markets, the EU reduced its imports of liquefied natural gas in the first half of the year and increasingly drew on natural gas storage stocks to meet demand. As a result, the EU's natural gas storage inventories are still at low levels by historical standards, especially in Germany, adding to the nervousness on the energy markets. Due to the increasing geopolitical importance of natural gas to rapidly drive the energy transition, the European electricity market will continue to be highly dependent on developments in global natural gas markets in the coming years. Against this backdrop, the current delay in the regulatory approval of Nordstream 2 (approval expected in the second half of 2022 at the earliest) is a major factor causing nervousness on the energy markets.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
