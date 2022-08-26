Next week (August 31), a first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for August will be published. In July, inflation rose to 8.9% y/y (previously 8.6% y/y). Food prices and core inflation were mainly responsible for this increase. By contrast, the upward momentum of energy prices slowed slightly, mainly due to falling price momentum for gasoline and diesel. Meanwhile, the momentum for electricity and gas continued to rise slightly.

We expect inflation to continue to rise slightly in August due to three factors. First, we expect food prices and core inflation to continue to rise slightly in August. Secondly, with regard to the inflation dynamics of gas and electricity, after wholesale prices have risen by another 40% so far in August, we expect a further increase. However, some of the current rise in wholesale prices will probably only reach end customers with a time lag of up to 12 months. Only the slight decline in the price of gasoline and diesel is likely to have a somewhat dampening effect on inflation. However, due to the expiry of temporary inflation-dampening measures in Germany at the end of August (reduction of energy tax on fuel and 9-euro ticket), there is an additional upside risk to inflationary momentum in the euro area from September.

In our view, the renewed significant rise in gas and electricity prices is attributable to two factors. First, the dry, hot summer has severely impacted electricity production from nuclear and hydropower. Second, the ongoing rapid replenishment of European gas storage facilities, coupled with a significant drop in Russian gas supplies, is causing gas prices to rise sharply. As a result of this strategy, Europe is expected to enter the winter of 2022/23 with very well-filled gas storage facilities (85- 90% full), especially compared to 2021. Thanks to well-filled gas storage facilities, we expect the situation on European energy markets to start easing in October or November and wholesale prices to start falling. Based on this, we expect inflation to peak in fall 2022. In view of the very high y/y comparatives, we currently expect a gradual decline in inflation momentum in the first half of 2023.

Download The Full Week Ahead