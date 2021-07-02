We raise our forecast for Eurozone GDP growth in 2021 from 4.0% to 4.4% and in 2022 from 3.4% to 4.1%. The decisive factor for the upward revision in 2021 is a strong positive revision of Eurozone GDP growth in 1Q21 from -0.5% q/q before to -0.3% q/q now. In principle, we expect a dynamic recovery of the Eurozone economy from 2Q21 onwards, due to the sustainable opening steps. Our positive revision for 2022 reflects the concretization of projects under the EU recovery plan in countries such as Spain and Italy. Based on the documents now presented, GDP growth in Spain and Italy will be boosted by around 2% in 2022 by EU funding. But also in the following years, the positive impact on the growth of the two countries will be similar until 2026.

Since the financial resources will specifically improve the quality of the capital stock as well as the quality of human capital (investments in digitalization, education, etc.) in these countries, we estimate that this will boost labor productivity in the long term. Targeted reforms (labor market, administration) will additionally strengthen labor productivity. Higher labor productivity will increase potential growth in Spain and Italy, which will make higher growth rates possible in the long term. Sustainably higher growth rates will make it possible for the public debt ratio to fall more quickly, which will increase debt sustainability. Now that the pandemic has pushed the public debt ratios of Spain (120%) and Italy (156%) to historic highs, it is essential for the stability of the Eurozone to improve the debt sustainability of all countries. In the long run, this should have a positive effect on the financing costs of Spain and Italy on the capital market and thus substantially support the ECB in its work.

US labor market gaining strength

After the last meeting of the FOMC, the US Federal Reserve's body that decides on monetary policy, Fed Chair Powell emphasized several times that he expects a very strong labor market during the coming months. Powell assumes that employment growth is still being held back by a number of factors. However, these should lose their effect and thus employment figures should rise more rapidly. He cited the care of children at home, as some schools were still closed, increased retirement, fear of contagion and the still generous unemployment benefits as possible restraining factors.

In fact, the recovery of the labor market during the last few months could have possibly been even faster. The labor force (employed and unemployed) grew relatively modestly in the spring, despite very strong economic growth and the opening of the economy. This confirms that many Americans are still staying out of the labor market. The exact reasons cannot be determined, but the factors mentioned above seem plausible.

Compared to January 2020, the labor force is currently 3.5mn lower, which is more than 2%.

It is difficult to answer the question to what extent the high unemployment benefit and the extended period play a role. However, it is reasonable to assume that the possibility of drawing additional payments of $300 per week for longer has an impact. Statistics show that the number of recipients of extended (and increased) unemployment benefits has decreased modestly during the last few months, despite the economic boom and a massive increase in job vacancies. In contrast, the number of recipients of unemployment benefits who were self-employed before the crisis has been falling considerably faster. Of course, it is quicker to reopen one's own business than to find new employment in a salaried position and the distribution of the unemployed differs among the two groups. But the development of the two groups is so far apart that this is unlikely to explain everything. Some states apparently also see the increased unemployment benefits more as a brake and will thus phase out the program over the summer, before the general end in September.

In our view, it is therefore very likely that employment figures will rise more strongly in the coming months than they did in the spring. This would signal a strong economy, but should dampen inflation risks. After all, the more workers that re-enter the labor force, the less likely it is that there will be wage pressures that further fuel inflation.

