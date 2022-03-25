Next week (April 1), a first flash estimate of inflation for March will be published. Already in February, Eurozone inflation rose to 5.9% y/y, mainly due to upward pressure from energy prices.
Given the significant increase in energy prices in March, we expect Eurozone inflation to rise further above the 6% level. For example, the price of diesel at the pumps in Germany has risen significantly so far in March and was therefore 67% higher on average than the comparable figure for the previous year. In addition, a further acceleration in inflation for gas and electricity is expected for households in March. We, therefore, expect a further substantial increase in inflation for energy in March. Furthermore, we expect upward pressure on food prices to also increase in the coming months. This is due to global concerns regarding food supplies after Ukraine and Russia, which have been key exporters to date, will largely be sidelined by war for the time being. This could also lead to export controls on food from other countries. We, therefore, continue to forecast a sharp rise in the inflation rate to 5.7% for 2022 as a whole.
In the coming months, it will now be important to monitor closely whether or not the continuing upward pressure from energy and food prices also triggers a noticeable rise in prices for goods and services. At present, a noticeable rise in inflation is already visible in some segments, such as prices for cars and in tourism. The rise in prices for motor vehicles reflects, among other things, the supply shortage due to the shortage of microchips. The supply situation had improved by the end of February.
However, the supply situation could deteriorate again due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine. In addition, the significant increase in all raw material prices during the last few weeks is expected to keep price pressure on cars and other consumer durables high for the foreseeable future. A clear upward trend of prices can also be observed in the housing segment (excluding energy costs), which is partly attributable to a significant increase in maintenance and repair costs. Due to the comparatively high weighting in the basket of goods, the rising inflation momentum in the housing segment is of major significance for the development of core inflation.
