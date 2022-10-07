Next week (12. Oct.), August industrial production data will provide further clues about the Eurozone's economic performance in 3Q22. This week, retail sales data for August was sobering. Compared to July, there was a further decline. On average, retail sales in 3Q so far are therefore around 1% below the sales data from 2Q.
Based on sentiment data, a decline is likely next week when industrial production is released. Especially in Germany, where freight transport has suffered, due to low water levels on the Rhine in summer, the downside risks for the economy in 3Q are particularly high. High energy prices pose an additional challenge to Eurozone industry. In some cases, this has already led to the temporary shutdown of production sites in energy-intensive industries. The loss of production is usually substituted by imports from regions with currently lower energy costs. This makes temporary sense in order to reduce energy consumption in Europe.
The IEA (International Energy Agency) estimates that the EU has already reduced its gas consumption by 9% in 2022 compared to the same period last year. France, for example, informs its citizens via television, as well as online (via the ecowatt website) whether current electricity consumption is too high nationwide. If it is too high, households are asked to postpone the use of electronic household appliances (e.g. washing machines or dishwashers) for a few hours.
In view of the price explosion for gas, Eurozone states' expenditure on imported gas has also increased significantly. As a result, in the second quarter of this year, the Eurozone recorded a current account deficit of 1% of GDP for the first time in a long time. However, since the Eurozone countries have a comfortable net international investment position vis-à-vis foreign countries amounting to 20% of GDP (especially Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands), temporary current account deficits do not currently pose a risk to the Eurozone.
Markets nervous ahead of US inflation
Next week, the inflation rate for September will be published in the US. The announcement of August inflation triggered strong market turbulence in September, even though the reported figure was only slightly higher than the market had expected. Overall, the inflation rate was actually reported to be down from July, but this was entirely due to the drop in fuel prices. What caused the sell-off in the markets was thus the rising inflation rate excluding energy and food. Even this increase is put into perspective, however, as it was partly due to a base effect. A very small monthly price increase in the previous year dropped out of the calculation and was replaced by a higher one from August 2022. The strong reaction of the markets to this showed the nervousness and the degree of uncertainty. For the overall price trend, as shown by the monthly inflation rates, remained within the range seen in the previous months, and thus much too high.
The reason why we have once again highlighted the August data is that September inflation should show very similar trends. Fuel prices have continued to fall, which should lead to a further slight decline in headline inflation. At the same time, however, core inflation will again see a weak monthly price increase from a year earlier, replaced by a likely higher one in September 2022. As a result, the core inflation rate is likely to remain high or even rise somewhat, which could be negatively received by the market. In such an uncertain environment as at present, however, it also cannot be ruled out that core inflation will turn out below expectations if the ongoing weakness of the economy takes effect in some prices.
Beyond September, we expect slight declines in US inflation from October onward, due to weakening contributions from energy and, later, food. Combined with a nascent housing price dynamic, these factors should then ensure a significant drop in the US inflation rate in the course of the first half of 2023.
