Next week (January 26), a first flash estimate of Eurozone PMI data for January will be published. Faced with an energy crisis as well as record inflation, business sentiment in 2022 weakened continuously until October. From November, however, manufacturing sentiment rose slightly for the first time after a long period of downturn. This trend continued in December.

The trigger for the incipient positive trend reversal is the easing of pressure on producer prices and stabilization of supply chains. In our view, the recent unexpectedly sharp decline in European electricity and gas prices will also sustainably support manufacturing sentiment in Europe. We therefore assume that the sentiment of Eurozone purchasing managers should continue to rise slightly in January. China's opening up after the end of the zero-covid policy is an additional positive factor for the outlook of the Eurozone's foreign trade.

On the other hand, the interest rate environment represents an uncertainty factor for the economic outlook. The extent to which the interest rate steps already taken by the ECB will have a dampening effect on the economy in 2023 must now be closely monitored. After the ECB announced further interest rate steps in December, monetary policy will create an even stronger headwind for the economy. We expect the key interest rate to rise to 3.75% by June. This poses a challenge especially for interest rate-sensitive sectors, such as real estate.

The corporate reporting season for 4Q22, which is already underway in the US, will provide further clues for the economic outlook for 2023. In particular, the outlook of the companies and the reaction of investors to the results should provide valuable conclusions. Investors are currently concerned about the extent to which the tight monetary policy stance of the US Fed and the ECB could have a dampening effect on consumer demand and thus on corporate sales.

Download The Full Week Ahead