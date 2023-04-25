Share:

General trend

- Another mixed equities session today.

- However, Hong Kong stocks down over 1.5% on the day without any specific driver apparent.

- Korean tech stocks (Kosdaq) down sharply amid bearish comments from Korea’s Financial Supervisory Head (see Korea below).

- US equity FUTs are slightly lower.

- US bank worries again in focus, FRC drops >20% amid deposit outflows.

- Expectations for Jun Fed rate hike decline further with 525-550 seen by only 17.9% c.f. 23.4% just a day earlier [CME FedWatch Tool - CME Group].

- The Euro/Yen reached highs not seen since 2014 ahead of the BOJ meeting at the end of the week.

- Focus this Friday already on Japan BOJ’s Ueda, with his first interest rate decision. (Although most analysts are expecting no change to YCC in April).

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki commented that “There may be 'movements' in Japan's monetary policy in future” (see Japan below).

- More US housing data seen later tonight, with Aussie inflation tomorrow; AUD down ahead of the CPI release.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- Australia and New Zealand were closed for the ANZAC holiday today.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,276.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 19,903.

- (HK) Hong Kong Mar CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.7% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Mar Unemployment Rate: 3.1% v 3.2%e.

- (CN) China Q1 Gold Output: ~84.97 tons, +1.9% y/y; Consumption ~291.6 tons, +12% y/y.

- (CN) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): China Commerce Minister met with EU Commission EVP in Brussels; both sides exchanged views on various topics [including expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation].

- (CN) Follow Up: China NDRC 'urgently studying' and drafting policies to increase consumption - China Securities Journal.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY170B v CNY115B prior in 7-day reverse repo: Net injects CNY132B v injects CNY95B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8847 v 6.8835 prior.

- (DE) Germany Foreign Min spokesperson: We expect China to clarify stance on sovereignty of former Soviet countries.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.4% at 28,697.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Nishimura: Decided on ¥260B additional subsidy for Rapidus' new next-gen chip factory in Hokkaido.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: There may be 'movements' in Japan's monetary policy in future, which poses various challenges in sustaining stable debt issuance.

- (JP) Japan BOJ Gov Ueda: The shape of Japan's yield curve is currently smooth; Appropriate to continue easing with YCC.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Apr Monthly Report: Maintains overall economic assessment, reiterates economy picking up moderately but sees weakness; raises view on imports [first upgrade since Jul 2022].

- (JP) Japan Mar PPI Services Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.7%e.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,531.

- (KR) South Korea Q1 advance GDP Q/Q: 0.3% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 0.8% V 0.9%E.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Nishimura: Decided on ¥260B additional subsidy for Rapidus' new next-gen chip factory in Hokkaido.

- (KR) South Korea Financial Supervisory Service Head Lee: Concerned about investment based on excessive leverage, sees overheating in the Kosdaq index [similar to the NASDAQ].

- (KR) South Korea Mar Retail Sales Y/Y: 6.4% v 7.9% prior.

- Hyundai Motors (005380.KR) Reports Q1 (KRW) Net 3.4T v 1.77T y/y, Op 3.6T v 1.93T y/y, Rev 37.8T v 30.3T y/y; (Record Op margin of 9.5%).

Other Asia

- (TW) 11 Latin American lawmakers arrive for 5 day visit to Taiwan; Min of Foreign Affairs tweet’.

North America

- FRC First Republic Bank: KPMG sued as First Republic auditor over alleged omissions; FRC and KPMG being accused of misleading investors - financial press.

- (US) Apr Dallas Fed manufacturing activity: -23.4 V -11.0E.

Europe

- (CN) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): China Commerce Minister met with EU Commission EVP in Brussels; both sides exchanged views on various topics [including expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation].

- (EU) ECB’s Makhlouf (Ireland): Too soon to start planning for pause in tightening policy; Evidence suggests rates will need to stay at restrictive levels.

- (EU) Eurozone Apr preliminary manufacturing PMI: 45.5 v 47.9e (10th straight contraction).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.1%; Hang Seng -1.9%; Shanghai Composite -1.0%; Nikkei 225 +0.1%; Kospi -1.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, DAX -0.2%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.1043 - 1.1067 ; JPY 133.99 - 134.41 ; AUD 0.6675 - 0.6706 ; NZD 0.6162 - 0.6187.

- Gold +0.2% at $2003/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $78.69/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.9638/lb.