Eyes on EMU bond markets; picture Bund improves ST

Rates Worries on EMU bond markets amid quiet calendar

Global core bonds profited from a safe-haven bid with Bunds outperforming US Treasuries. The Bund rose in one, stretched move and broke above the previous neckline of a double top (162.47/62 resistance), improving the short term technical picture. Widening spreads on EMU bond markets were the main reason for concern. European stock markets lost around 1% and the euro was in the defensive with EUR/USD below 1.07. There are several reasons for the peripheral/semi-core underperformance. First, investors fret about upcoming European elections with French outsider Le Pen calling for a French EU-exit referendum in case of an election victory and doing well in the polls. The French/German 10-yr yield spread hit a 4-yr high around 73 bps (48 bps at the end of 2016). Second, Unicredit's capital operation (€13B) highlights once again the vulnerability of the Italian financial sector. The Italian/German yield spread broke through 200 bps for the first time since early 2014 and the gap with Spain (59 bps) is the widest since early 2012. Third, Germany warned about pulling the plug out the third Greek bailout programme it the IMF decides to no longer staying on board. Yesterday's IMF meeting proved a rare spilt on the board on the Greek issue. Fourth, EMU bond supply is heavy this week with the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Portugal and Belgium tapping the market.

In a daily perspective, the German yield curve shifted 2.9 bps (30-yr) to 4.7 bps (5-yr) lower, the belly of the curve outperforming. Changes on the US yield curve varied between -4.3 bps (2-yr) and -6.4 bps (5-yr). On intra-EMU bond markets, 10-yr yield spreads versus Germany widened 15 bps for Italy/Spain, 11 bps for Spain and 10 bps for France/Ireland. Belgium limited the damage to 7 bps, while non-German core spreads widened 3 to 4 bps.

ECB president Draghi countered recent criticism from German hawks on the ECB's very easy policy stance and maybe tried to influence already financial markets ahead of crucial French and German elections.

Calendar remains light

Today's eco calendar is empty apart from US JOLTS labour marketUS trade balance, which is expected to show a $45B deficit in December (unchanged from November) and the US JOLTS labour market report, which is no market mover. It gives us a better understanding though of the labour market, as it enriches our knowledge about the labour market, as it is painted by the more famous "payrolls" report.

Heavy scheduled supply

The Dutch debt agency issues a new 10-yr DSL (€4-6B 0.75% Jul2027) via Dutch Direct Auction. Grey market trading suggests that the new DSL will come with a 4.5 bps pick in ASW-spread terms compared to the previous 10-yr benchmark (0.5% Jul2026). That corresponds with a 16 bps pick-up in yield terms. The Austrian treasury taps the off the run RAGB (1.75% Oct2023) and on the run 10-yr RAGB (0.75% Oct2026) for a combined €1.43B. The bonds on offer didn't cheapen in the run-up to the auction, but the Oct2026 RAGB trades rather cheap on the Austrian yield curve. We expect the auctions to go well. The Kingdom of Belgium announced the near-term sale of two new OLO's via syndication: 7-yr OLO 82 (Oct2024) and 40-yr OLO 83 (Jun2057).

Unless risk sentiment takes a significant turn for the worse, we expect the deals to take place today. The German Finanzagentur holds an inflation-linked auction. The US Treasury starts its mid-month refinancing operation with a $24B 3-yr Note auction. Currently, the WI trades around 1.42%.

Eyes on EMU bond markets; picture Bund improves ST

Overnight, Asian stock markets trade marginally lower. The US Note future has a small upward bias and closes in on 125-09/13+ resistance. We expect a decent opening for the Bund.

Today's eco calendar is empty apart from a speech by ECB governor Weidmann (German hawk) and heavy supply. The main trading theme will be developments on EMU bond markets. Yesterday's spread widening (see above) caused a global safe haven bid. Stress over French elections, the Italian financial sector and the Greek bailout takes the upper hand. The short term technical picture of the Bund improved after the break above 162.49/62, suggesting more upside towards 164.90.

Longer term, we hold our negative views on both German Bund and US Note future on the back of accelerating growth and inflation. US investors still have to adapt to the Fed's 2017 rate hike scenario (3 hikes) while European investors might face another "recalibration" of the ECB's APP-programme in H2 2017.

