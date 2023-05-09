Share:

General trend

- Roles were reversed today with Japan’s Nikkei up nearly 1.0% in morning trading while most other Asian indices were down other than Shanghai.

- Shanghai saw a number of financial stocks trade on heavy volumes, a few extending yesterday’s intra-day 10% limit cap, leading some of the banks to issue statements that “nothing had changed” in their business (see China below).

- Government bond yields in most major economies slightly up.

- US equity FUTs are flat.

Notable data points to watch this week:

- Australian national budget release this evening (usually 19:30 AEST).

- US CPI tonight.

- Thu G7 Fin Mins & Central Bankers in Japan.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,266.

- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ/Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: +2.1%.

- (AU) Australia CBA Apr Household Spending M/M: -4.3% v +8.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.8% prior.

- (AU) Australia FY22/23 budget said to record its 1st budget surplus in 15 years at A$4.0B surplus on May 9th - financial press.

- (AU) Australia sells A$150M vs. A$150M indicated in 0.75% Nov 2027 indexed bonds: Avg Yield: 0.5222% v 0.4249% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.17x v 4.35x prior.

- (AU) AUSTRALIA Q1 RETAIL SALES (Q/Q: -0.6% V -0.6%E [2nd straight decline].

- (EU) EU's Dombrovskis (Trade Chief): Looking to complete EU-Australia free trade agreement (FTA) in summer.

- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Total Card Spending M/M: 1.0% v 3.1% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury: 9M budget deficit NZ$3.4B, NZ$2.5B wider than forecast; tax revenue indicates economy weaker than forecast.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng index opens -0.2% at 20,252.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,402.

- (EU) EU Ambassador to China: We would like China to go further and help more to reach a just peace, which involves the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY2.0B v injects CNY2.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9255 v 6.9158 prior [weakest CNY fixing since Mar 13th].

- (CN) CHINA APR TRADE BALANCE: $90.2B V $71.3BE.

- (CN) CHINA APR TRADE BALANCE (CNY-DENOMINATED): 618.4B V 601.0B PRIOR.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Eddie Yue: Property market has rebounded quite nicely

GDP may be on high side of Govt estimates

- Bank of China (3988.HK) Says no major change in business after share spike Monday.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 29,020.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: Specific policy was not in mind when conducting the previous review.

- (JP) JAPAN MAR LABOR CASH EARNINGS Y/Y: 0.8% V 1.0%E; REAL CASH EARNINGS Y/Y: -2.9% V -2.4%E.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan sells ¥746.1B in 6-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1684% v -0.1574% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.93x v 4.64x prior.

- (JP) JAPAN SELLS ¥ IN 10-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: 0.4260% V 0.4560 PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 3.60X V 3.77X PRIOR.

South Korea

- (KR) Korea Kospi opens flat at 2,512.

- (KR) South Korea sells KRW1.9T in 2-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.350% v 3.305% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 2.52x prior.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Trade Balance: $6.7B v $4.1Be.

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC): Should have more abundant forex reserves to deal with 'massive' fund flows.

- (PH) Philippines Mar Trade Balance: -$4.9B v -$4.4Be.

- (ID) Indonesia Apr Consumer Confidence: 126.1 v 123.3 prior.

- (ID) Indonesia Fin Min Indrawati: Sees strengthening of IDR currency (Rupiah) helping current account balance.

- (TH) Thailand Central Bank: Impact of US banking problems on domestic economy is limited.

- (SG) Singapore Apr Foreign Reserves: $312.0B v $312.9B prior.

North America

- Fed Apr Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOOS) on Bank Lending Practices: Saw overall tighter credit and weaker business loan demand in Q1; Banks expect to tighten standards across all loan categories over the rest of 2023.

- (US) Fed's Goolsbee (voter): Fed must be data dependent, watch credit conditions.

- (US) Federal Reserve releases Semi Annual Monetary policy report: Ongoing bank stress could lead to marked economic slowdown; Recent turmoil in banking industry has stabilized, but could weigh on credit conditions going forward.

- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen: Reiterates Treasury could run out of cash as early as June 1st; If Congress does not raise debt ceiling, Pres Biden will have to make decisions on what to do with resources, but there are no good options.

Europe

- (EU) EURO ZONE MAY SENTIX INVESTOR CONFIDENCE: -13.1 V -7.5E (lowest since Jan 2023).

- (EU) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist): Still a lot of momentum in food and core inflation.

- (UK) Apr BRC LFL Sales Y/Y: 5.2% v 4.9% prior.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.2%; Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Nikkei 225 +1.0%; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, DAX +0.2%; FTSE100 +1.0%.

- EUR 1.0985 - 1.1006 ; JPY 134.65 - 135.32 ; AUD 0.6770 - 0.6787 ; NZD 0.6328 - 0.6349.

- Gold +0.1% at $2,034/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $72.87/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.9168/lb.