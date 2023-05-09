General trend
- Roles were reversed today with Japan’s Nikkei up nearly 1.0% in morning trading while most other Asian indices were down other than Shanghai.
- Shanghai saw a number of financial stocks trade on heavy volumes, a few extending yesterday’s intra-day 10% limit cap, leading some of the banks to issue statements that “nothing had changed” in their business (see China below).
- Government bond yields in most major economies slightly up.
- US equity FUTs are flat.
Notable data points to watch this week:
- Australian national budget release this evening (usually 19:30 AEST).
- US CPI tonight.
- Thu G7 Fin Mins & Central Bankers in Japan.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,266.
- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ/Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: +2.1%.
- (AU) Australia CBA Apr Household Spending M/M: -4.3% v +8.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.8% prior.
- (AU) Australia FY22/23 budget said to record its 1st budget surplus in 15 years at A$4.0B surplus on May 9th - financial press.
- (AU) Australia sells A$150M vs. A$150M indicated in 0.75% Nov 2027 indexed bonds: Avg Yield: 0.5222% v 0.4249% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.17x v 4.35x prior.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA Q1 RETAIL SALES (Q/Q: -0.6% V -0.6%E [2nd straight decline].
- (EU) EU's Dombrovskis (Trade Chief): Looking to complete EU-Australia free trade agreement (FTA) in summer.
- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Total Card Spending M/M: 1.0% v 3.1% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury: 9M budget deficit NZ$3.4B, NZ$2.5B wider than forecast; tax revenue indicates economy weaker than forecast.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng index opens -0.2% at 20,252.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,402.
- (EU) EU Ambassador to China: We would like China to go further and help more to reach a just peace, which involves the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY2.0B v injects CNY2.0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9255 v 6.9158 prior [weakest CNY fixing since Mar 13th].
- (CN) CHINA APR TRADE BALANCE: $90.2B V $71.3BE.
- (CN) CHINA APR TRADE BALANCE (CNY-DENOMINATED): 618.4B V 601.0B PRIOR.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Eddie Yue: Property market has rebounded quite nicely
GDP may be on high side of Govt estimates
- Bank of China (3988.HK) Says no major change in business after share spike Monday.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 29,020.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: Specific policy was not in mind when conducting the previous review.
- (JP) JAPAN MAR LABOR CASH EARNINGS Y/Y: 0.8% V 1.0%E; REAL CASH EARNINGS Y/Y: -2.9% V -2.4%E.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan sells ¥746.1B in 6-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1684% v -0.1574% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.93x v 4.64x prior.
- (JP) JAPAN SELLS ¥ IN 10-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: 0.4260% V 0.4560 PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 3.60X V 3.77X PRIOR.
South Korea
- (KR) Korea Kospi opens flat at 2,512.
- (KR) South Korea sells KRW1.9T in 2-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.350% v 3.305% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 2.52x prior.
Other Asia
- (TW) Taiwan Apr Trade Balance: $6.7B v $4.1Be.
- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC): Should have more abundant forex reserves to deal with 'massive' fund flows.
- (PH) Philippines Mar Trade Balance: -$4.9B v -$4.4Be.
- (ID) Indonesia Apr Consumer Confidence: 126.1 v 123.3 prior.
- (ID) Indonesia Fin Min Indrawati: Sees strengthening of IDR currency (Rupiah) helping current account balance.
- (TH) Thailand Central Bank: Impact of US banking problems on domestic economy is limited.
- (SG) Singapore Apr Foreign Reserves: $312.0B v $312.9B prior.
North America
- Fed Apr Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOOS) on Bank Lending Practices: Saw overall tighter credit and weaker business loan demand in Q1; Banks expect to tighten standards across all loan categories over the rest of 2023.
- (US) Fed's Goolsbee (voter): Fed must be data dependent, watch credit conditions.
- (US) Federal Reserve releases Semi Annual Monetary policy report: Ongoing bank stress could lead to marked economic slowdown; Recent turmoil in banking industry has stabilized, but could weigh on credit conditions going forward.
- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen: Reiterates Treasury could run out of cash as early as June 1st; If Congress does not raise debt ceiling, Pres Biden will have to make decisions on what to do with resources, but there are no good options.
Europe
- (EU) EURO ZONE MAY SENTIX INVESTOR CONFIDENCE: -13.1 V -7.5E (lowest since Jan 2023).
- (EU) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist): Still a lot of momentum in food and core inflation.
- (UK) Apr BRC LFL Sales Y/Y: 5.2% v 4.9% prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- ASX200 -0.2%; Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Nikkei 225 +1.0%; Kospi -0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, DAX +0.2%; FTSE100 +1.0%.
- EUR 1.0985 - 1.1006 ; JPY 134.65 - 135.32 ; AUD 0.6770 - 0.6787 ; NZD 0.6328 - 0.6349.
- Gold +0.1% at $2,034/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $72.87/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.9168/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
