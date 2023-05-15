In the upcoming week, several important macroeconomic data releases are scheduled, with a particular focus on 1Q23 GDP figures on Tuesday. Romania's first quarter GDP growth rate will be unveiled as first, with market expecting 3.9% y/y as opposed to previous quarter's growth rate 4.55% y/y. Hungary's GDP is expected to show a decline of around -1.5% y/y, primarily due to a high basis from the previous year. Thus, Hungarian economy will remain in recession. Slovak’s growth is projected at 1.0% y/y, indicating potential economic stagnation during the first quarter. Poland's GDP (seasonally unadjusted), on the other hand, is expected to decrease by 0.7% y/y, showing a deviation from the 2.0% y/y growth seen in Q4 2022. After a release-heavy Tuesday, Wednesday brings only a current account data in Serbia, while on Thursday Czechia will publish its PPI for April that is expected to slow down gradually to 8.0% y/y, mainly due to base effects and lower energy prices. The unemployment rates of Slovakia and Croatia for April will be announced on May 19th (Friday), with both countries expecting relatively low rates of 5.6% and 6.2% respectively, indicating the strength of their labor markets.
FX market developments
The CEE currency market showed mixed performance over the last week. The Czech koruna and Romanian leu weakened against the euro, while the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty strengthened. The EURHUF went as low as 369 throughout the week, while the EURPLN touched 4.51. Since the beginning of the year, the Hungarian forint strengthened 7% already. There were three central bank meetings in the region last week (Poland, Romania, and Serbia). None of the central banks changed the policy rate. In Poland, however, Governor Glapinski sounded surprisingly hawkish, saying that expectations for monetary easing this year are premature and that the MPC is not discussing rate cuts. As a result, the FRA 9x12 moved higher compared to the beginning of the week. In Czechia, on the other hand, FRA 9x12 dropped toward 5.9% after the inflation release (the headline number was lower than expected).
Bond market developments
Long-term yields kept moving down in the region as April’s inflation not only declined, but was also lower than expected. With the dynamic decrease of headline inflation numbers, the expectations for monetary easing in the region will likely gradually build up. The biggest drop in 10Y yields took place in Czechia and Romania where inflation rate surprised to the downside the most. This week, several CEE countries have bond auctions scheduled. On Monday, Slovakia plans to issue 2027 bonds as well as longer tenures. Romanian has 2028 and 2032 bond auctions scheduled, while Poland will offer a mix of tenures.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
