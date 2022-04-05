There is no doubting the positive tone of Monday trading in New York.
To be fair, it was largely a lift from one event, that of Elon Musk buying 9% of Twitter.
Nevertheless, the market continued to look away from economic reality, US Factory Orders fell 0.5%, and simply chose to buy for buyings sake. This appears the dominant trend for the moment. It looks like the elastic band will continue to stretch away from Main Street reality, as Wall Streeters stay high in their ivory towers seeing only blue sky.
Over in Europe, one market continues to buck the trend of a weakening, at least consolidating, US dollar.
The Euro is pointing south in an ominous way and I am still forecasting a fall through parity to .9700, as the Ukraine Inflation/Recession gathers force. Many investors may well be making an error in assuming markets have looked past and already priced in this gloomy prospect for Europe. In fact, markets have only nibbled at the idea of pricing in such an event. There has undoubtedly been ECB intervention in the support of the Euro. As forecast they will not however seek to hold a line, only provide liquidity in the initial response to the conflict. It is now likely we will see ECB support begin to crumble way leaving the Euro completely exposed to the full force of rampant inflation, an ECB that cannot hike, and an ever deepening recession.
European inflation like the USA is already skyrocketing and will exceed 10% in coming months. Economic growth will contract significantly. Succumbing to the three forces of rampant inflation eating away consumer and business expenditure choice, consumer caution and fear over the on-going conflict likely to last the rest of this year, and the clear and present danger of actual energy shortages let alone their ever higher prices. Oil prices look to have already absorbed the US strategic reserves release and are again moving higher. I still expect $150 and $180 oil in the not too distant future.
Investors should make the most of the sentiment and meme moments of Elon Musk’s buying of Twitter, for all the economic fundamental writing is on the wall. People may shuffle the sentiment furniture but the writing is on the wall.
In the meantime, selling the Euro against most major currencies, especially the US and Australian dollars, could be the trade of the moment.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.1000 amid Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1000, consolidating Monday's sell-off amid the worsening Ukraine crisis. Moscow may find more sanctions from the West on the death of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine. The US dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market mood. EU/ US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold under pressure near $1,930 amid cautious mood ahead of ISM PMI
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood and an uptick in US Treasury yields. The West to punish Russia while the US dollar holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI, Fedspeak.
What are the chances for Loopring price to visit $2 after clearing this hurdle
Loopring price has been on a vertical run-up since March 15 but is currently facing a crucial resistance barrier. A successful flip of this blockade is crucial in triggering explosive moves for LRC.
What does GameStop’s share split mean for the short squeeze?
The American video game retailer disclosed in an SEC filing during aftermarket hours on Thursday that it plans to implement a stock split of its class A shares in the form of a stock dividend.