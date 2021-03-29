Dear Fellow Star-Gazers, happy Full Moon!

This is no ordinary Full Moon: it’s alignment with Chiron, at 8 Aries-Libra where it echoes degrees held during the financial woes of 1929, suggests a tough trading week ahead.

Since I last wrote, Venus has moved from Morning to Evening star. As Venus has strong planetary association with finance, this too suggests a shift in tempo which should be apparent as early as this week. Young technical stocks may be hit badly with many requiring extra capital to survive.

As explained in a previous letter, the two planets Saturn and Uranus are at right angle position to one another (as viewed from Earth) three times in 2021: in February, June, and December. If history repeats, then loss of index value following one or all of these aspects is probable. The question has always been; ‘on which of these three occasions would there be most marked reaction?’.

It is of course possible that these last few days of March will see reaction to the downside, but perhaps more likely that extreme movement will come at the end of the year. The heliocentric aspect occurs in October, is followed by a Mars –Uranus opposition (signalling a top) and then a lunar eclipse. By then the nodes will have moved into the finance orientated signs of Taurus-Scorpio. It’s perhaps from mid-November - and slightly ahead of the last Saturn-Uranus aspect that losses will be most marked.

Another key date

That said, research suggests that when there is planetary emphasis on the Mutable signs, that there is a tendency to the downside. If the forthcoming lunar eclipse on May 26 mirrors that of 2002, then again, we should expect a downward slide in those last few days of May.

These events present buying opportunities: most likely in sectors that have only recently developed. Crypto and block-chain industries are the most obvious examples. (Please note that if you purchased the Astro-Bitcoin forecast, that I will be sending an updated pdf file at the New Moon on April 12th. This follows a presentation on crypto currencies that I will give to the Mayo School on April 11th. See below.

Opportunity

The advantage of studying planetary cycles is that we have the possibility to both de-code the past and assess how planetary vibration might affect our future. Taking into account the ingresses of outer planets in the coming years, I am interested in those companies seeking to clear up the world’s plastic. Millions if not billions of PPE clothing have been discarded. These items could choke the planet much as Covid 19 is choking those who have succumbed to this awful virus.

Longer-term, with Pluto moving into Air sign Aquarius (2024) and Uranus moving into Gemini, we should all be interested in minimising air pollution and perhaps consider investing in those companies offering solutions.

Pandemic

It is an interesting fact that for many months now, most of the regular planets have been contained within 180° of the zodiac. With the exception of those days in the month when the Moon has opposed each of these planets, the general cosmic shaping has been that of the bowl. Many of us have been confined within this ‘cosmic bowl’, with some trying to scramble out of the sides and others endlessly or so it seemed pushed back inside. That planetary shaping will dissolve temporarily this summer to return later in the year. Travel restrictions then may be with us for a little longer but will surely benefit companies like Zoom, Skype, GotoMeeting etc.

Another interesting feature of the present is that – again as viewed from Earth – all the regular planets are in forward motion suggesting that the desire to ‘move on’ is great. The next planetary retrograde doesn’t come until mid-May and coincides with Jupiter’s arrival in Pisces. Without wishing to be negative, and despite Jupiter’s promise of new horizons, I think we (especially in the UK) need to be prepared for our clipped travel wings to stay that way a little longer. Saturn brings restrictions.

Research

Living in this ‘bowl’ has had one major advantage: it has offered ample time for research. As always, I am indebted to the amazing developers at Optuma (www.optuma.com). Though this is primarily a programme for technical analysts, the astro functions are quite wonderful. Of course, it comes as no real surprise that there is a difference between the way in which e.g. the S&P index responds to planetary alignments versus the Taiwan index. Decoding each and gaining understanding of their respective ‘reactions’ is proving fun though – as I will show during various presentations this year (see below for full list).

This research delayed the Sun-Mars masterclass which was due to be recorded last week. The wait will, I am sure, be worthwhile. You can though purchase Trading with the Moon, Astro-Bitcoin or the 2021 forecast directly through the website: www.financialuniverse.co.uk

With the planets moving forward, Michael and I seem to have done the same. I don’t want to speak too soon, but with the assistance of a lovely (Aquarius!) new carer, Michael is doing better and I am managing to cope with clients and preparation for events – and research. Better still, we have begun work on a garden room so that Michael can heal in nature and in spring sunshine.

As always, I am so very grateful for your support and good wishes.

Hoping that we might meet in person one day but, until then,

Wishing you and yours safe and well

Yours from the stars

Christeen

Events

April 10th: London Mayo School – Crypto currency lecture

April 25th: NCGR Philadelphia: Forecasting 2021 and 2022

May 14th: NCGR Taiwan: Time and Price

May 21st: Forecasting 2021 - 2026

June 25th : Great Lakes Conference

July: Brighton Astrology Group

August: ISAR, Denver, Colorado

September: AOA School Declinations in Mundane Astrology

October: Astrological Association conference

November: AOA School Introduction to Financial Astrology

December: Brighton Astrology Group: 2022 and beyond