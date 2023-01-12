Building optimism about the inflation outlook is driving a significant rally in sovereign bonds, providing a less volatile rates environment and allowing risk to thrive.

The expectation of a less haunting US inflation trend in 2023 has led to further advances in most major stock indexes as discussions are starting to build on the possibility of a soft landing.

Extraordinarily we have not had a month-on-month core US CPI come in at market expectations since March 22, which is one reason why the reactions on CPI days have been so significant. The US 2y note registered double-digit yield changes on five of the last six CPI release days.

In the past, there were more significant reactions to downside core CPI misses than upside surprises, perhaps because this was counter to the trend. But now that the trend bias is lower, the tail risk should be on any side surprise.

But given the past survey sampling errors around this data print, there is likely plenty of capacity to shock markets in both directions.

In the meantime, expect the market to idle until later in the US session when the news algorithms have first say at 8:30 AM New York time, followed by a stream of catchup or catch-down trades for the old-school clickers.