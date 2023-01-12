Building optimism about the inflation outlook is driving a significant rally in sovereign bonds, providing a less volatile rates environment and allowing risk to thrive.
The expectation of a less haunting US inflation trend in 2023 has led to further advances in most major stock indexes as discussions are starting to build on the possibility of a soft landing.
Extraordinarily we have not had a month-on-month core US CPI come in at market expectations since March 22, which is one reason why the reactions on CPI days have been so significant. The US 2y note registered double-digit yield changes on five of the last six CPI release days.
In the past, there were more significant reactions to downside core CPI misses than upside surprises, perhaps because this was counter to the trend. But now that the trend bias is lower, the tail risk should be on any side surprise.
But given the past survey sampling errors around this data print, there is likely plenty of capacity to shock markets in both directions.
In the meantime, expect the market to idle until later in the US session when the news algorithms have first say at 8:30 AM New York time, followed by a stream of catchup or catch-down trades for the old-school clickers.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0840 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises above 1.2150
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2150. As investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook, the US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.