Join Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, as he delves into the latest data release from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) regarding their interest rate decision. In New Zealand, the RBNZ plays a crucial role in setting the Official Cash Rate (OCR), which directly impacts borrowing costs and serves as a tool to manage economic activity and inflation. Discover how this decision could affect the NZD/USD currency pair as Luca analyzes the chart and potential trading opportunities.

Additionally, Luca investigates the recent strength of the Japanese Yen in the forex markets. Gain insights into the factors behind the yen's appreciation and understand the implications for traders. Stay tuned as Luca shares valuable market analysis and highlights key considerations for navigating these currency movements.

Don't miss out on the valuable insights and trade ideas presented by Luca Santos in this informative video. Stay informed, make informed trading decisions, and elevate your trading strategies.