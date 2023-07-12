Join Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, as he delves into the latest data release from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) regarding their interest rate decision. In New Zealand, the RBNZ plays a crucial role in setting the Official Cash Rate (OCR), which directly impacts borrowing costs and serves as a tool to manage economic activity and inflation. Discover how this decision could affect the NZD/USD currency pair as Luca analyzes the chart and potential trading opportunities.
Additionally, Luca investigates the recent strength of the Japanese Yen in the forex markets. Gain insights into the factors behind the yen's appreciation and understand the implications for traders. Stay tuned as Luca shares valuable market analysis and highlights key considerations for navigating these currency movements.
Don't miss out on the valuable insights and trade ideas presented by Luca Santos in this informative video. Stay informed, make informed trading decisions, and elevate your trading strategies.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
