Join Luca Santos, a renowned Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, as he dives deep into the realm of Japanese weakness and the remarkable trading opportunities that have unfolded this year for traders. In this insightful video, Luca delves into the intricacies of the USD/JPY currency pair, providing valuable insights on where the USD dollar might be headed and the optimal price points for entering a USD/JPY position.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0800, under renewed selling in the European trading hours. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar recovery, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields. US jobs and sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of data
GBP/USD is holding steady just above 1.0800, wiping out early gains in European trading this Tuesday. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood while the US Treasury bond yields lick their wounds. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold price gathers strength for further upside ahead of US labor market data
Gold price gathers strength to extend its recovery above $1,920 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) holds economic indicators accountable for further policy action. Jerome Powell reiterated at the Jackson Hole Symposium that the central bank will remain data-dependent.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
US JOLTS Preview: Job Openings set to decline further in July
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.