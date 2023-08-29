In this webinar, Luca will conduct a comprehensive analysis of both major and minor currency pairs. He will delve into the fundamental underpinnings of each individual country associated with these currencies. He will also provide a thorough and insightful examination of potential market trends for the week ahead.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.0800s ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading firmer above 1.0800, moving away from over a two-month low. The pair is supported by a modest USD downtick. Retreating US bond yields and a positive risk tone turn out to be key factors weighing on the Greenback ahead of the US jobs and sentiment data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2850 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding on to the renewed upside, heading toward 1.2850 in the European morning on Tuesday. The extended retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin the pair. Focus shifts to the m id-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus
Gold Price defends the previous weekly recovery, the first in five, as it rises for the second consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound is the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
The week ahead: Anticipated economic data for the upcoming week
US JOLTs Job Openings in July at 9.582M, hinting at stable conditions amid tight labour markets. EU German CPI held at 0.3%, while US Q2 GDP at 2.4% reflects effective economic planning.