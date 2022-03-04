Flee from euro gathers momentum, pushing towards parity with the franc
The single currency approached 1.1000 against US Dollar - its lowest since May 2020 - and is close to declining for the fourth week in a row. Investors fleeing into safe havens outside the eurozone continues to gain momentum.
The single currency is also losing sharply against the Swiss franc, falling to 1.01, the lowest since January 2015. In modern history (at least since 1993), the EURCHF has only traded lower briefly in August 2011 and at the Swiss National Bank's unpegging of the exchange rate in 2015.
In the meantime, the franc against the dollar is trading in a tight sideways position around 0.9200.
A few observers argue that with the euro approaching parity with the franc, the risks of active interventions or a re-establishment of a strict peg increase. But we believe that it is still not the time for such a move.
The NBS is not facing a downgrade now after the financial crisis. On the contrary, the risks of accelerating inflation are increasing, and the national currency appreciation helps to dampen external inflationary pressures.
Furthermore, the stability of the franc against the dollar indicates that we see a flight away from the euro rather than a general pull towards the franc.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.