Outlook: Today we get Feb consumer confidence, inventories and three regional Fed surveys (Dallas, Chicago and Richmond), plus backward-looking Case-Shiller Dec house prices and new Chicago Fed Pres Goolsbee. As with yesterday’s releases, none of these are traditional movers and a scan of the press stories about each item tells more about the bias of the reporter than about the economics. Case in point: yesterday Bloomberg reported a rise in durable orders when in fact it was a drop.

We are interested in the Case-Shiller home prices because housing and food are the two big consumer items in any meaningful measure of inflation. Home prices are used as a proxy for rents, which is less than satisfactory but we are already seeing rents decline in some places, signaling inflation relief.

The fresh news occupying strategic thinkers is the surprise persistence of inflation in Europe after the unhappy surprise in the US. Expecting a straight-line drop in inflation everywhere was always unrealistic, but in the face of the eurozone composite on Thursday, the French/Spanish numbers are a kick in the teeth. The current forecast is for eurozone inflation to dip from 8.6% in Jan to 8.1%, but that is about to get revised today and tomorrow. Keep in mind that inflation data so far is in the face of tame energy prices and government subsidies. Imagine what inflation would have been without falling energy prices. As for food prices, Spain had already introduced a big package of temporary tax cuts on critical food staples like bread, pasta, dairy products, fruit and vegetables. But Spanish core inflation, ex-energy and food, still rose 0.7% m/m to a record high of 7.7% in Feb.

The FT notes “The ECB has committed to a further half percentage point increase in its deposit rate at its meeting on March 16. That would take the benchmark rate to 3 per cent, up from minus 0.5 per cent last July, and swap markets are pricing in further increases to just below 4 per cent by the end of the year.”

A Pantheon economist told the FT that if the Thursday data is much higher than the current forecast, the probability of another 50 bp in May is rising. Not surprisingly, this offers the euro an upside opening. Does the ECB match the Fed? Well, the expectations for the Fed are overdone and the expectations for the ECB are underdone, but it’s hard to see how they come to match. The Fed will always be higher. Right?

And let’s not go overboard because of a bump in the road. If we get a recession in either or both the US and Europe, inflation “should” cool, but then that brings up that other bump in the road, the labor shortage and rising wages that must, by definition, feed demand-led inflation. What saves us? China, perhaps. Upcoming data are likely to surprise on the upside and those gloomy forecasts of the Covid shutdown taking growth down to 3.5% might have been exaggerated. China always surprises on growth. And growth in China means growth in exports and without price hikes.

Forecast: For the immediate future, the charts indicate a fairly strong sell-off of the dollar against just about everything, even the AUD, although that one is ambiguous. It may well be accompanied by a build in commodities and commodity currencies, the one decent hedge against inflation, and not just gold these days.

