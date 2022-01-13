Outlook: We get the usual Thursday unemployment claims today, keeping the job situation front and center. See the chart showing absences from work during last year, higher than any other year by far and December higher than any other crisis month that year.

This is more fodder for the thesis that the unemployment rate is artificially low–it’s actually much higher, as shown by a stable participation rate–and due to Covid. The supply of workers is not flexible/elastic–Covid beats wages hikes. School closings combined with a shortage of child care workers have a lot to do with it. There is no wage increase that can induce a parent to leave kids under 10 at home alone. It’s a little interesting that no child-care businesses are springing up to take advantage of the situation, perhaps because the jobs being shunned still pay less than child care workers, or the same, so why bother to put on shoes?

Yesterday we got two more Feds–San Francisco’s Daly and Philadelphia’s Harker–joining the chorus of hawkish comments, more hikes and faster. We may get the same from Vice-Chair candidate Brainard testifying to the Senate today.

The CME Fed Watch tool shows 77.9% expect a hike at the March FOMC, from 31.2% a month ago (and down fractionally from 79% yesterday).

So you might think yields should be higher and the dollar stronger, but instead we see the opposite. This perverse response is not as hard to understand as it seems. First, the inflation number was exactly as expected at 7%. But the big components were gasoline and used cars, with used cars alone accounting for a third of the gain. This is clearly not going to last forever. So, expectations of future inflation are lower–much lower. See the chart from Gittler at BDSwiss summarizing the Bloomberg consensus–down to 3% by year-end this year.

We think this might be a little too hopeful, if only because it takes quite a long time to build new cars to fix the used car problem, let alone whole houses, and we have that still-unrepaired supply chain problems as well as the labor shortage. In addition, see another one of BDSwiss’s excellent charts–the Atlanta Fed’s sticky price chart. These are prices that once raised, are super-hard to get to fall back.

But the new lower inflation forecast does account for the drop in yields when the CPI and Fed on fire would have pointed to another rise.

This brings us around to yesterday’s grievance, the real return. Apparently, plenty of others is checking it out, as they should. The Daily Shot offers this table from UBS showing the correlation of various stock market sectors with the real return.

In addition to the labor shortage that is not going to get fixed in the next few months, we still need to worry about commodities, especially oil and gas. In the US, inventories are down again and even output is down a little, although the focus is more on OPEC delivering those extra supplies in February. In Europe, the price of Dutch natural gas has fallen back, too, relieving some pressure, but with everyone acknowledging Russia has control.

Bottom line, the dollar route has some real reasons behind it and is more than “sell the news.” It’s likely to continue, too, on the idea that the real return is higher in other countries, especially emerging markets. This flies in the face of more resilient and robust growth in the US compared to Europe and other developed countries, plus a more aggressive central bank. It’s one thing to see the peso up on this point of view but seeing the euro that same way doesn’t compute. Note that a beneficiary is a Chinese yuan, where the real return is pretty high (if we believe the data). The one good thing about the dollar route is that it will clear out stale long positions and give a fresh start. This usually takes a full quarter.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

