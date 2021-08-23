Stimulus addicted markets ran into headwinds last week. Fed watchers found some hints about interest-rate tightening in the just-released FOMC’s July meeting minutes. That was all it took to rattle Wall Street.
Stocks have since recovered some of the initial losses, but it looks like history is about to repeat.
The U.S. economy is largely a mirage based on stimulus. Without artificially low interest rates, bond purchases (aka debt monetization), repo market support, and other extraordinary measures the central planners put in place, stock prices would fall.
There was a stock market correction in the fall of 2018 after which the Fed reversed course on tightening. And when COVID struck in March of 2020, the Fed quickly surrendered – cutting the funds rate all the way back to zero.
Markets are so hopelessly addicted to stimulus that anything short of a commitment to zero interest rates and QE forever could burst the bubble.
What makes the current cycle different this time is headline inflation rising at a record pace.
Rising prices are creating a dilemma for the FOMC. At least that is what officials there would like you to think. The choice is between tightening policy and controlling inflation or crushing leveraged financial markets.
Based upon last week’s FOMC minutes, many pundits now believe tapering could begin before year end – and the Fed Funds rate could begin rising in 2022. They are convinced officials are finally ready to make the difficult choices.
We’ll have to see it to believe it. The Fed’s effort to create inflation has been nothing short of Herculean. Now that they are finally getting somewhere, we doubt they are going to suddenly reverse course.
Our perspective is based upon some simple, unavoidable truths. The federal debt is unpayable. Inflation (devaluing the dollars in which the debt is denominated), rather than outright default, is the only viable option politically.
The question is whether officials will be able to control the inflation beast now that it has been unleashed. Regardless of all the bloviating at FOMC meetings, the whole thing amounts to an experiment in mass psychology.
Officials want inflation, without a disorderly collapse in the value of a dollar. Given that the value of the dollar is based purely upon people’s confidence, the idea is to erode some confidence – just not too much.
This definitely isn’t the sort of thing that can be precisely managed by a room full of Fed bankers and their whiteboards, no matter how high their IQs may be.
Congress isn’t making the Fed’s job easy. Federal borrowing is growing even faster than the extraordinary inflation rates.
In our view, the Fed is just getting started and will pay little more than lip service to controlling prices. Perhaps there will be one or two feeble attempts to raise rates, before stocks begin puking and there is cover once again to pour on more stimulus.
Anybody expecting the Fed to make a serious effort at tightening is in for a surprise.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1750 the corrective advance is losing steam
EUR/USD topped 1.1749 on Monday, underpinned by the positive tone of global equities and despite tepid EU and US data. The worsening US economic situation puts tapering speculation on hold.
GBP/USD: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level
The British Pound was among the most benefited currencies from the broad dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD recovering up to 1.3732 and finishing the day nearby.
XAU/USD steadies above $1,800, additional gains are likely
Gold broke out of last week's horizontal range on Monday. 200-day SMA forms the next significant resistance at $1,810. Broad-based USD weakness is helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum at the start of the week.
Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K
BTC beats the psychologically important $50K, but momentum divergence on the daily chart persists. ETH prints new rally highs with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $3,358 now in play. XRP targets a 20% gain.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.