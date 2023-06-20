Share:

Outlook: The US data today is housing starts and permits, following the NAHB index yesterday showing housing market sentiment up in June to the highest in nearly a year. Reuters reports “signs of some recovery are reinforcing 'soft landing' hopes for the wider economy.”

We continue to worry that the market accepts one more rate hike from the Fed, likely at the July meeting, but not a second one. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of one hike by the Dec meeting is 49.3%. But the probability of that second hike is still down around 8.2%.

Again, this is a slap in the face of Fed credibility, even after core inflation showed itself to be so sticky. Reuters reports the Treasuries market is exceptionally calm—"the MOVE index (.MOVE) of U.S. government debt market volatility on Friday hit its lowest since early February.”

Meanwhile, expectations are fairly stable for hikes this week in Norway, Switzerland and even Turkey, but not in the UK, where “The UK gilt market was in the eye of the storm, with money markets - fearing Britain may now be an inflation outlier as prices subside elsewhere - pushed the likely peak in Bank of England interest rates closer to 6% by next March and two-year fixed mortgage rate deals hit 6% for the first time this year.

“While most expect a quarter point BOE rate rise this week, as many as one in three see a half point move to 5% - above which two-year bond yields rose on Monday for the first time in almost 15 years. May UK inflation readings on Wednesday will now be critical to the picture.”

Pick out the vital sentence there--Britain is an “inflation outlier” that is not getting inflation down like the other countries. The press has been examining this and finding excuses in various places, including rising wages and Brexit, but none of the stories really make the grade all the way. As a result, expectations are rising for BoE action. See the chart from the FT for mid-May to mid-June. Traders expect the rate to go to 5.75%, a full one percent over the mid-May forecast.

Tomorrow’s inflation data will probably be critical. Normally we don’t expect a central bank to respond to just the latest numbers, especially when they come a single day ahead of the meeting, but this time is probably the exception. As the FT reports, “Economists expect a decline in the headline CPI inflation rate from 8.7 per cent in April to 8.5 per cent on the back of price cuts, especially in diesel prices. But core inflation is expected to remain sticky at 6.8 per cent, far above the central bank’s 2 per cent target.

“Although official figures last month showed that CPI inflation fell from 10.1 per cent in March to 8.7 per cent in April, the rate was far above the BoE’s internal expectations and showed that underlying inflationary pressure was much stronger than hoped. Core inflation, excluding food, energy and alcoholic drinks, rose from 6.2 per cent to 6.8 per cent over the same period.”

There’s that sticky core inflation level again. You can bet your bottom dollar the Fed, ECB and BoE are talking about it, quietly, over the phone. Sticky core is almost certainly why the Fed spoke of two more hikes and may well be the reason the BoE could go for 50 bp this week instead of the 25 bp forecast. If not 50 bp, then a strong statement committing to additional hikes.

You’d think expectations of the highest rates in the world would drive sterling up, but it does run smack into the conventional wisdom brick wall that high inflation and a giant trade deficit always and forever point to devaluation to balance things out. We’d guess there is a lingering smell of anti-sterling sentiment in the air from Brexit, Ireland, treatment of public sector workers, Liz, and maybe even the unpopular new monarch. Note that the US and UK are the only two places where anti-currency sentiment arises occasionally based on a wide but deep range of actually irrelevant things.

Forecast: We continue to expect a pullback today after seeing some evidence yesterday it was coming, but a disappointment overnight when the euro failed to cooperate and is clinging to levels over 1.0900 so far.

Tidbit: Remember how the Atlanta Fed keeps naming private domestic investment as a go-factor for GDPNow forecasts? A Reader sent us this chart from Yahoo Finance that illustrates the point.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

