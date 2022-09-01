Financials: Dec. Bonds are currently 2’02 lower at 133’25, down 2’14 for the week. Dec. 10 Year Notes are down26 overnight at 116’02, down 1’14 for the week. Yields continue to edge higher with the 2 year now at 3.51%, 5 YR. at 3.38%, 10 YR. at 3.24 and the 30 Yr. at 3.37. The market is now pricing in a 0.75% hike in the next FMOC meeting. Expect the dollar to remain strong and equities weak.
Grains: Dec. Corn is 8’0 lower at 662’4, up 8’0 for the week. Nov. Beans are 14 cents lower at 1408’4, down 37’0 for the week. Crop progress was down 1% in Corn and steady in Beans. Trend remains up on Corn. Neutral for Beans.
Cattle: Oct. LC are about unchanged at 142,50, down 115 for the week. Oct. FC are 20 higher at 183.70, down 50 for the week. Support remains at 141.60 for Oct. LC and resistance has been lowered to 144.80. Short term trends remain down.
Silver: Dec. Silver is 30 cents lower at 17.58. Trend remains down, dollar remains strong. The market is now focused on higher yielding treasuries.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
