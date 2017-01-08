'Expect profit-taking as EUR/USD approaches 1.20' - Hussein Sayed, FXTM

HUSSEIN AL-SAYED

PROFILE

• Current Job: Chief Market Strategist at ForexTime (FXTM)

• Career: Spent many years working in the finance sector as a dealer, trader and analyst in equities, credit and foreign exchange markets. As a highly experienced financial analyst with an in-depth understanding of the GCC region, Hussein provides valuable insight into the latest local and international market news and macroeconomic trends..



View profile at FXStreet

Hussein Sayed is the Chief Market Strategist for the Gulf and Middle East region at FXTM, and host of the popular evening business show on CNBC Arabia, Bursat Al Alam. As an ambassador for the FXTM brand, he represents the face and voice of FXTM within the MENA and GCC region, and is frequently quoted in leading media outlets such as Forbes Middle East, AFP, The Telegraph and MarketWatch. Through his role as business news anchor for CNBC Arabia, he covers the most important business and market news which provide insight to traders that could assist them in their investment decisions.



The USD slide seems unstoppable right now: Which are the key reasons behind this bearish run on the greenback?

The Dollar has been declining for five straight months, and many traders are questioning how much further it can fall. Multiple factors have contributed to Dollar weakness, but central bank shifts towards normalising policy are among the most pivotal. Seven months ago, only the Federal Reserve was focused on tightening monetary policy, now the European Central Bank, Bank of Canada, and Bank of England are following its lead. By contrast, the Fed's hawkish stance seems to be coming to an end as economic data no longer supports it. Confidence in Trump's administration is another factor weighing on the Greenback. The new administration wanted a weaker Dollar, and many top policy makers (including Trump himself) mentioned that a strong Dollar is harmful to the economy. However, the Dollar declined sharply because investors are growing more pessimistic about Trump's ability to implement pro-growth tax reforms in 2017, and probably in 2018. While many major economies are performing well, U.S. economic data reversed, and that has been reflected in bond yields. So, overall, there were a couple of factors that drove the selloff in the USD.

How high can the EUR/USD go? What’s your year-end forecast for this pair?

My target was 1.18 for year-end, but this level has already been breached. We are likely to see more upside for current levels, but not by much. EURUSD above 1.20 will create a threat for the Eurozone recovery and I don't think the ECB will allow this to happen.

Do you expect the ECB to announce tapering in September?

I think there's a very high chance the ECB will announce tapering in September and fixed income markets have already been pricing this move for a couple of weeks. However, to avoid disrupting the markets, especially the bond market, the approach will be very gradual, similar to the Fed back in 2013.

Is the EUR a risk-on currency now? Is EUR/JPY the best cross to profit from this Euro uptrend?

I try not to get over excited when traders are all moving in one direction. Obviously, the EUR was a risk-on currency for the past 6-months, and might continue to be on the longer run, but no asset class can move in a straight line. I think we should see some consolidation in the next 3-months, with some profit-taking as the pair approached 1.2 against the dollar. As for the EUR/JPY, I would be a little worried to go long on this pair, especially if a correction is due in the equity markets, that’s why I prefer trading EUR/USD than EUR/JPY.

Commodity currencies like the AUD or the CAD are also making big runs against the greenback: Can they keep their rally going in the fall?

Both currencies benefited from the weaker Greenback, but there are different reasons for why AUD and CAD are moving higher. In the Loonie's case, it was mainly the shift in the BoC policy and the rate hike that led to recent CAD strength. By contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia remained pat on monetary policy. However, the surge in base metals, especially iron ore and copper, provided a strong support to the Aussie. The improvement in China's data also contributed to the strength. Traders should keep an eye on interest rates differentials. The spread between the U.S. and Australian 10-year bond yields has historically served as a key indicator for the Aussie dollar; if the spread continues to widen, I still see further appreciation in AUD/USD. Similarly, the CAD may continue to benefit from the hawkish BoC.

Some analysts were predicting a stock market correction for this summer, but equities keep making all-time highs. Can the expected Fed quantitative tightening trigger some kind of downside run in these indices?