Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
Last week we saw a highly volatile market. AUD/JPY and AUD/USD continued to show positive gains. EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD sold off strongly into Friday’s close. Expect more volatility this week as tensions further escalate in Ukraine.
AUD/JPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 78.78, resistance at 85.80 and 86.24.
Weekly support at 84.29, 83.98, and 82.01, resistance at 85.18.
Daily support at 83.82, resistance at 84.59.
Price broke above the 84.29 weekly resistance level and tested the 85.18 weekly resistance level last week. Will price move above the 85.18 weekly resistance level this week?
AUD/USD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 0.6991, resistance at 0.7414 and 0.7555.
Weekly support at 0.7314, resistance at 0.7426 and 0.7478.
Daily support at 0.7284, resistance at 0.7359 and 0.7370.
Price broke above the 0.7314 weekly resistance level last week. Will price further advance and test the 0.7414 monthly resistance level this week?
EUR/JPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 122.87 and 121.61, resistance at 127.37.
Weekly support at 125.08, resistance 127.37, 127.92, and 128.24.
Daily support at 125.08, resistance at 127.37.
Price broke below the 127.37 monthly support level and tested the 125.08 weekly support level last week. Will price move below the 125.08 weekly support level this week?
EUR/USD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 1.0879 and 1.0635.
Weekly support at 1.0879, resistance at 1.1121, 1.1186, and 1.1221.
Daily support at 1.0879, resistance at 1.1106.
Price broke below the 1.1121 weekly support level and tested the 1.0879 monthly support level last week. Will price move below the 1.0879 monthly support level this week?
GBP/JPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 148.45, resistance at 156.07, 156.59, and 158.21.
Weekly support at 149.00, resistance at 152.89 and 156.07.
Daily support at 151.12, resistance at 152.66.
Price broke below the 152.89 weekly support level last week. Will price further decline and test the 149.00 weekly support level this week?
GBP/USD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 1.3168.
Weekly support at 1.3134, resistance at 1.3357.
Daily support at 1.3168, resistance at 1.3272 and 1.3430.
Price broke below the 1.3357 weekly support level last week. Will price further decline and test the 1.3168 monthly support level this week?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
