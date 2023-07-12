On Wednesday at 13:30 UK time, the US CPI print will be released. The headline is expected to fall to 3.1% from 4% prior & a reading below 2.9% would likely weaken the USD. The core reading is also expected to fall to 5% from 5.3% prior, and a reading below 4.9% should also weaken the USD. The print that should boost the USD would be if both, the headline and the core, come in above the market’s maximum expectations.
However, there is also the possibility that if the CPI prints come in low the market might choose to focus on concerns surrounding falling US earnings which could ultimately boost the USD. So, it is quite a complicated picture.
From an event perspective, the EURUSD has fallen nearly 60% of the time out of CPI prints over the last 10 years. So, perhaps a high print could boost the USD higher and weaken the EURUSD?
Major Trade Risks: The biggest risk here is to do with the market reaction to an out-of-consensus print. Also, note that previous reactions to market events are not guaranteed to happen again.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.1000 as investors refrain from taking large positions. June Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely due to its potential influence on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 as focus shifts to US inflation report
GBP/USD touched its highest level in 15 months at 1.2970 in the Asian session on Wednesday. With market participants moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation report, the pair retreated below 1.2950, erasing its daily gains in the process.
Gold holds above $1,930, awaits US CPI data
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,930 after having closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 3.9% ahead of US CPI data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.