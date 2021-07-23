The disparity between Australia and New Zealand is growing.
Australia
First of all more than half of all Australia is in lockdown. With only around 15% of the population fully vaccinated the country must ‘contain’ the contagious defat variant rather than ‘live with it’ like the other mire highly vaccinated countries.
The consequence of this is that Australian household spending has taken a hit as the latest lockdowns hit in June. Preliminary retail sales dropped 1.8% in June from a month earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 0.7% decline, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in a report released in Sydney Wednesday Westpac see that the RBA may now increase their tapering levels to $6 billion per week and Goldman Sachs see that RBA tapering may now be delayed until November.
New Zealand
The outlook for the RBNZ is different. At the last meeting, the RBNZ surprised markets and announced that bonds would be completely tapered on July 23. The latest inflation data saw a print of +3.3% y/y which was the largest print in 19 quarters. This led to all the four largest New Zealand banks projecting a rate hike in August, next month.
So, the RBA sees no rate hike until 2024. The RBNZ see a rate hike next month. The bond yield spread between Australian and New Zealand 10 year bonds has moved sharply lower.
Although this could be entered at the market a retracement back to the 50% of the recent leg lower would be a decent place to reasonable expect sellers and a move down to 1.04500 seems reasonable given the divergence that has opened up between the RBA & the RBNZ.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
