USD: Sep '23 is Up at 103.870.

Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Down at 78.50.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 31 ticks and trading at 119.10.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 41 ticks Higher and trading at 4409.25.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1932.50. Gold is 65 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Paris exchange.

Possible challenges to traders

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:20 AM EST as the S&P dropped Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10:20 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:20 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 12 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/22/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/22/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Crude were all trading Lower Tuesday morning, and this usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets however had other ideas as all indices closed Lower Tuesday. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday Existing Home Sales was reported, and it represented a dramatic drop in sales. Why? Mortgage interest rates are vastly approaching 8 percent and that is the highest in 25 years. The markets did not take this news kindly as all the indices dropped and closed Lower on Tuesday. The more expensive the interest rates the more expensive to own and that's not good at this time. Sure, we could say a better tax deduction, but no one cares about that right now, they care about the fact that it is more` costly. The Fed unfortunately isn't talking about reductions at this time and the realtors are having a hard time trying to make sales. The Fed needs to start thinking about reducing interest rates not only for mortgages, but the holiday season is not that far away. This will have an impact on that as well.