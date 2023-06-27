- Central banks have kept their hawkish tones. We expect the Euro Area, the UK, Sweden and Norway to hike rates further while the risk of monetary policy tightening is also rising in Japan. In the US, easing core price pressures imply the Fed is probably done with hikes despite their hawkish communications.
- Driven by the mostly positive macro momentum, risk markets had a solid performance in June. We think rising geopolitical (and recession) risks could again trigger market volatility going forward.
- Nordic economies are sending mixed signals.
Although economic activity has generally surprised to the upside during the first half of 2023, we still expect a prolonged slowdown in economic growth, (our updated economic projections Nordic Outlook – Too soon to celebrate, 20 June). While banking sector concerns have subsided, recent data again flags recession risks. Euro area June PMIs came in lower than expected and this time also momentum in service sector faded. The weak prints raise the question of whether high interest rates are finally starting to bite into service consumption as well. A moderate slowdown is necessary for wage and inflation pressures to ease but triggering a severe recession is hardly on central bankers’ wish list.
