Downside pressures on global growth continues with leading indicators pointing to recession in Europe in H2 and in the US in early 2023. The German ifo expectations index dropped in September to a level similar to the lows seen during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-09. Euro consumer confidence is the lowest recorded since the series started in 1985. In the US leading indicators also point to weaker growth ahead but not as weak as in Europe. However, continued rate hikes by the Fed is tightening financial conditions significantly, which will increasingly take effect in 2023. Growth headwinds in China also remain strong from the zero-covid policy, continued property crisis and now weakening exports. We expect stimulus to keep growth from sinking too deep but China will likely not be a support to global growth until 2023, when we look for a gradual move away from the zero-covid policy.

One pillar of strength in US and Europe is still the labour market and the lag from economic slowdown to higher unemployment is likely longer this time as we come from a severe labour shortage. However, we do expect unemployment to move higher in coming quarters as companies will increasingly focus on cutting costs where possible in an environment of weakening demand and sharp rise in energy costs increases in Europe.

Inflation continues to surprise to the upside with inflation rates in US and Euro area at 8.3% and 10.0%, respectively. In Europe, the energy crisis has made matters worse. In the US, the picture is becoming more mixed with easing inflation pressure from lower oil and metals prices, a decline in inflation expectations and weaker pricing power due to higher inventories and softer retail demand. However, the tight labour market and some stickiness in inflation implies inflation is likely to come down only gradually.

Central banks continue to be determined to fight inflation pressures and we look for two more 75bp hikes by the Federal Reserve this year, taking the Fed Funds rate to a peak of 4.5-4.75%. We look for the ECB to hike another 175bp until February, taking the deposit rate to 2.5%. Central banks have faced a further challenge lately as governments are taking fiscal easing measures to reduce the energy bill for consumers, and as the economy weakens, politicians will be under pressure to do more to support households. This increases the need for monetary tightening to fight inflation pressures.

Financial market anxiety has gone up over the past weeks. The cocktail of rising recession signals and more tensions in the Russia/Ukraine war on the one hand, and still high inflation, a big fiscal easing bill in the UK and central banks determined to raise rates even more on the other, have raised concerns of a deeper recession. The MSCI World index dropped 10% in September hitting the lowest level in two years. German 10-year bund yields reached the highest level in more than 10 years in September hitting 2.35%.

Tensions in the Russia/Ukraine war increased again after Ukraine have won back territory from the Russian army amid Russia formally annexing four regions in eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has again warned about using nuclear weapons and security experts believe it cannot be ruled out.

Download The Full Monthly Executive Briefing