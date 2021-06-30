For the second instance over the past 4 weeks, all JPY cross pairs are at, near, or broke vital support points. CHF/JPY yesterday broke 119.98 and traded to 119.82 or 16 pips. Today, CHF/JPY must break 119.86 then lower CHF/JPY trades.

EUR/JPY must break below 131.20, AUD/JPY broke below 83.38, NZD/JPY broke 77.58 while CAD/JPY trades just above 88.42. GBP/JPY the usual outlier to JPY cross pairs due to near-permanent correlations to GBP/USD must break 151.97.

USD/JPY today achieves its top at 110.98 and 111.05 on a break of 110.77. Below, USD/JPY must break 110.22 and 110.09 to target 109.93 and just ahead of USD/JPY vital break at 109.23.

EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD at current prices sits at massive oversold. EUR/USD today contains a topside target at 1.1959, AUD/USD 0.7558, and NZD/USD 0.7035. Targets for weekly trades are far higher than today's day trades.

GBP/USD today must break below 1.3812 and 1.3797 to target 1.3778 while GBP/JPY lower targets 152.23 on breaks at 152.73 and 152.44.

How to trade and track daily price movements between and among currency pairs is by exchange rates forecast exchange rates.

NON/USD

USD/JPY X GBP/USD = GBP/JPY.

USD/JPY X AUD/USD = AUD/JPY.

USD/JPY X NZD/USD - NZD/JPY.

USD/JPY X EUR/USD = EUR/JPY.

USD

USD/JPY divide USD/CHF = CHF/JPY.

USD/JPY Divide USD/CAD = CAD/JPY.

Trade by Support and Resistance Points.

USD/JPY 5 vital numbers today: 109.93, 110.09, 110.22, 110.77 and 111.05.

EUR/USD 5 vital numbers today: 1.1839, 1.1855, 1.1868, 1.1929 and 1.1959.

EUR/JPY 5 vital numbers today: 130.82, 131.01, 131`.31, 131.81 and 132.14.

Trade by daily targets and/or support and resistance points

USD/JPY 109.93 X EUR/USD top 1.1959 = EUR/JPY 131.46.

USD/JPY 110.09 X EUR/USD 1.1929 = EUR/JPY 131.32.

USD/JPY 110.22 X EUR/USD 1.1868 = EUR/JPY 130.80.

USD/JPY 110.77 X EUR/USD 1.1855 = EUR/JPY 131.31.

USD/JPY 111.05 X EUR/USD 1.1839 = EUR/JPY 131.47.

Daily ranges

EUR/JPY daily range today since 2:30 am EST to start day trades roamed from 131.58 to 131.33.

EUR/USD traded 1.1904 to 1.1885 or 19 pips.

USD/JPY traded 110.58 to 110.41.

Day trades run to 10:00 am EST and 3 chances to profit by Economic News from Europe, UK, and USD at 8:30 then day trades are done and over for the day.

At any time during the next 5 1/2 hours of day trades, hit the calculator to find the next trade point to JPY cross pairs.