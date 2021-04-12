EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and USD/JPY reside in a special category by themselves as nothing special exists to the concept Exchange Rates predict Exchange Rates. AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, and CAD/JPY however apply to Exchange Rates predict Exchange rates.
Today is the first and last to USD/JPY and cross pairs. CHF is next then EM. Previously, the greatest gains to 1 week of trading were something like 8,000 pips. Maybe we can break the record. The trades are as usual perfectly accurate so urged for readers to take the trades.
EUR/JPY. 130.95 to 129.63.
GBP/JPY. 150.98 to 149.45.
USD/JPY 109.03 to 110.14.
AUD/JPY 82.91 to 83.89.
Vs 82.98 to 83.82.
NZD/JPY 76.68 to 77.51.
Vs 77.44 to 76.67.
CAD/JPY 87.79 to 86.73.
Vs 87.68 to 86.80.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
