GBP/USD Vs USD/CAD contained nearly a 2000 pip spread and nonnormal. Inside the spread is located EUR/JPY by subtraction of GBP/USD minus USD/CAD. Against a widespread, EUR/JPY traded at its top. The spread compressed to current 1500 pips and EUR/JPY dropped from 133.00 highs to current 131.00's.
GBP/USD was responsible for the higher EUR/JPY due to correlations at +91% while USD/CAD correlated at - 91%. GBP/USD and EUR/JPY traded higher while USD/CAD traded lower in a 3-way triangulation trade as 3 trades existed.
The perfect scenario at 91's is the result of correlations between GBP/USD and USD/CAD at -97%. GBP/USD and USD/CAD's relationship defines currency markets due not only to USD Vs Non-USD but many currency pairs factor against this relationship.
For example, GBP/USD minus USD/CHF equates to CHF/JPY, and USD/CAD minus USD/CHF equals EUR/CHF and AUD/NZD. By trading exchange rates by exchange rates by use of a calculator, found is a support or resistance point or entry and target.
EUR/JPY is clearly the leader to JPY cross pairs as known from most widely traded currency in 3 years Triennial Surveys dating to 2001. Why is due from many ways to factor exchange rates to lead to EUR/JPY. GBP/JPY minus USD/JPY will also lead to EUR/JPY. GBP/CHF minus USD/CAD reveals a massive EUR/JPY bottom at 125.00's.
The question to the 3 way Triangulation trades was GBP/USD at its top, USD/CAD at bottoms, or EUR/JPY at its top. The answer reveals 3 trades and each trades for 200 pips each.
Many ways by exchange rates factor to exchange rates will lead to GBP/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CAD, and NZD/CAD due to GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD as middle currency pairs to the EUR and GBP universe. AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD reveal tops and bottoms to NZD and AUD currencies.
CHF/JPY minus USD/JPY reveals CHF/JPY's target at 115.00's yet this 115.00 target is validated by the MA system.
More examples to exchange rates by exchange rates
GBP/NZD minus EUR/NZD = GBP/AUD.
EUR/USD minus NZD/CHF = USD/CHF.
USD/JPY + USD/CHF = EUR/CAD.
GBP/CAD minus EUR/NZD = GBP/CAD.
GBP/NZD minus GBP/CAD = GBP/AUD.
EUR/AUD minus EUR/CAD = GBP/JPY.
GBP/JPY minus USD/JPY = EUR/JPY.
GBP/CAD minus USD/CAD = EUR/CAD.
AUD/NZD minus AUD/USD = AUD/CAD.
AUD/CAD minus AUD/USD = NZD/CAD.
EUR/NZD minus EUR/CAD = EUR/AUD.
USD/CAD minus CAD/JPY = EUR/CHF.
Exchange rates trade far more closer to each other than what is reveled by the eyeball. EUR/CHF for example trades 1.0900 Vs AUD/NZD 1.0756 and a cross-over point at 1.0858.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1890, down on the day. Dollar strength and virus fears weigh on the pair ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech. June German CPI figures met expectations.
GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.3850, the lowest in over a week as the dollar gains ground across the board. The BOE's dovishness and worries about rising UK covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD drops to over one-week lows, below $1,770 level
Gold added to the previous day's modest losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.