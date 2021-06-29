GBP/USD Vs USD/CAD contained nearly a 2000 pip spread and nonnormal. Inside the spread is located EUR/JPY by subtraction of GBP/USD minus USD/CAD. Against a widespread, EUR/JPY traded at its top. The spread compressed to current 1500 pips and EUR/JPY dropped from 133.00 highs to current 131.00's.

GBP/USD was responsible for the higher EUR/JPY due to correlations at +91% while USD/CAD correlated at - 91%. GBP/USD and EUR/JPY traded higher while USD/CAD traded lower in a 3-way triangulation trade as 3 trades existed.

The perfect scenario at 91's is the result of correlations between GBP/USD and USD/CAD at -97%. GBP/USD and USD/CAD's relationship defines currency markets due not only to USD Vs Non-USD but many currency pairs factor against this relationship.

For example, GBP/USD minus USD/CHF equates to CHF/JPY, and USD/CAD minus USD/CHF equals EUR/CHF and AUD/NZD. By trading exchange rates by exchange rates by use of a calculator, found is a support or resistance point or entry and target.

EUR/JPY is clearly the leader to JPY cross pairs as known from most widely traded currency in 3 years Triennial Surveys dating to 2001. Why is due from many ways to factor exchange rates to lead to EUR/JPY. GBP/JPY minus USD/JPY will also lead to EUR/JPY. GBP/CHF minus USD/CAD reveals a massive EUR/JPY bottom at 125.00's.

The question to the 3 way Triangulation trades was GBP/USD at its top, USD/CAD at bottoms, or EUR/JPY at its top. The answer reveals 3 trades and each trades for 200 pips each.

Many ways by exchange rates factor to exchange rates will lead to GBP/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CAD, and NZD/CAD due to GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD as middle currency pairs to the EUR and GBP universe. AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD reveal tops and bottoms to NZD and AUD currencies.

CHF/JPY minus USD/JPY reveals CHF/JPY's target at 115.00's yet this 115.00 target is validated by the MA system.

More examples to exchange rates by exchange rates

GBP/NZD minus EUR/NZD = GBP/AUD.

EUR/USD minus NZD/CHF = USD/CHF.

USD/JPY + USD/CHF = EUR/CAD.

GBP/CAD minus EUR/NZD = GBP/CAD.

GBP/NZD minus GBP/CAD = GBP/AUD.

EUR/AUD minus EUR/CAD = GBP/JPY.

GBP/JPY minus USD/JPY = EUR/JPY.

GBP/CAD minus USD/CAD = EUR/CAD.

AUD/NZD minus AUD/USD = AUD/CAD.

AUD/CAD minus AUD/USD = NZD/CAD.

EUR/NZD minus EUR/CAD = EUR/AUD.

USD/CAD minus CAD/JPY = EUR/CHF.

Exchange rates trade far more closer to each other than what is reveled by the eyeball. EUR/CHF for example trades 1.0900 Vs AUD/NZD 1.0756 and a cross-over point at 1.0858.