For CHF currencies arranged as zero point, a big difference exists to the higher reciprocal exchange rates but no need exists to forecast a higher currency to a lower currency unless the higher exchange rate currency is required. The 0 point currencies as follows: AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF, USD/CHF and CAD/CHF.

Its much easier to work with 0 point currencies as 0 point are easier numbers to work with to forecast for simplicity and speed.

For USD/CHF the difference between lower and higher exchange rates is 8 pips.

EUR/CHF contains a 10 pip differential between lower to higher exchange rates but essentially no difference. The only good derived is to work with lower and easier numbers. Overall, the same exact forecast is seen from higher to lower exchange rates.

Since EUR/CHF broke below the SNB 1.2000 floor in 2009, EUR/CHF has been a dead issue to trade. Once terrific, now not worth a click.

GBP/CHF contains the same scenario as EUR/CHF. The same exact forecasts are derived from lower exchange rates to the higher exchange rates. The difference is 24 pips from lower to higher exchange rates. Easier to work with smaller numbers for simplicity and speed.

The best 3 pairs to trade are GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF. For AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF are currencies traded weekly for many years. Both are terrific currencies and essential to trade weekly. The ranges are decent, profits always exist and price responds perfectly to current math methods. Same story to GBP/CHF, a great currency and essential to trade weekly.

CAD/CHF is the opposite pair to USD/CAD. A short to USD/CAD is matched by a long in CAD/CHF. For CAD/CHF and CAD/JPY are essentially the same currency so longs and shorts run together for double trades.

For the sake of time and speed, I will report the exchange rates as is for ability to trade. .

USD/CHF 0.9187 to 0.9281.

EUR/CHF 1.0931 to 1.1043.

AUD/CHF 0.6991 to 0.7063.

NZD/CHF0.6450 to 0.6516.

CAD/CHF 0.7304 to 0.7378.

GBP/CHF 1.2631 to 1.2759.