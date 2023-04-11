Share:

An average, top and bottom is the same as a Target price and a target price is used as an entry in the opposite direction to continuously trade and profit. The Gold/Silver ratio is the same financial instrument as WTI. Current WTI 80.38 vs Gold/Silver Ratio 79.88. Monday WTI 80.47 vs Gold/Silver Ratio 80.46. The Gold/ Silver ratio is perfect to trade WTI but does nothing to trade Gold or Silver. The only possibility to trade the Gold/Silver Ratio by currencies is by AUD/JPY yet stay with WTI and the Gold Silver Ratio as the best way to trade WTI profitably and continuously everyday.

Current was based on last week prices. For interested, a longer and larger list is posted at btwomey.com and broken down by each category as EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CHF and USD. Posted as Exchange Rates Predict Exchange Rates. The only requirement is a $4 calculator to add, subtract, multiply and divide as the only esential functions required to trade successfully.

For the vast majority of exchange rates, many many roads lead directly to EUR/USD tops, bottoms and targets, entries.

The GBP/USD target at 1.2700's is found from EUR/USD and EUR/JPY to continuoysly monitor. If EUR/JPY drops for example 100 pip only raises the GBP/USD 1.2700's target. Again shown at btwomey.com.

With 28 currency pairs at 2 pairs each factors to 378 total combinations. Knowing 2 currencies allows for predictions for both.

USD/JPY and GBP/USD for example aligns as USD/JPY 133.03 and GBP/USD 1.2433.

The target lineups: 133.93 Vs 1.2346, 134.37 Vs 1.2302, 135.24 Vs 1.2215, 137.43 Vs 1.1997 and on and on its goes to never stop.

GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD = GBP/AUD Top, Current 1.8654.

GBP/NZD and GBP/AUD = GBP/NZD Bottom 1.9200.

GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD = EUR/NZD Top, current 1.7475.

EUR/NZD and EUR/AUD = GBP/CAD top, current 1.6885.

EUR/NZD and GBP/AUD = GBP/AUD Bottom 1.8028.

GBP/NZD and EUR/AUD = GBP/AUD Bottom, current 1.8104′.

GBP/USD and GBP/CHF = GBP/CHF top and GBP/USD Bottom, current 1.,1843.

GBP/USD and GBP/JPY = EUR/CAD Bottom, current 1.4415.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD = NZD/USD to 0.6470.

EUR/USD and USD/CAD = GBP/USD Bottom, current 1.2204.

GBP/USD and USD/CAD = USD/CAD Bottom, current 1.2965.

NZD/USD and EUR/NZD = AUD/USD Top, Current 0.6849.

EUR/CAD and GBP/NZD = EUR/NZD Bottom, current 1.7292.

GBP/NZD and USD/CHF = EUR/CAD bottom, current 1.4449.

USD/CHF and EUR/GBP = EUR/GBP top, current 0.8908.

GBP/NZD and NZD/USD = USD/CAD Bottom, current 1.3059.

GBP/NZD and AUD/USD = USD/CAD bottom, current 1.3267.

GBP/NZD and GBP/USD = EUR/AUD Bottom, current 1.6148.

GBP/CAD and GBP/USD = EUR/CAD bottom, current 1.4617.

EUR/AUD and GBP/USD = EUR/CAD Bottom, current 1.4392.

EUR/JPY and GBP/USD = USD/CAD Bottom, current 1.3412.

USD/JPY and GBP/USD = USD/JPY bottom, 128.09.

USD/JPY and EUR/JPY = USD/CAD top, current 1.3782.

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY = EUR/CAD top, current 1.4794.

USD/JPY and AUD/JPY = EUR/USD top 1.0990.

USD/JPY and USD/CHF = EUR/USD top, Current 1.1110.

USD/JPY and EUR/AUD = EUR/CAD top, Current 1.4762.

USD/JPY and EUR/GBP = EUR/USD top, current 1.0977.

USD/JPY and NZD/USD = EUR/CHF bottom, current 0.9721.

USD/JPY and USD/CAD = USD/CAD bottom, current 1.3344.

USD/JPY and NZD/JPY = EUR/USD bottom, current 1.0716.

USD/JPY and GBP/NZD = EUR/NZD bottom, current, 1.6518.

EM

USD/CNY and USD/DKK = tops and bottoms, Current 6.8509.

EUR/USD, WTI, VIX EUR/USD and WTI = WTI Top, Current 94.79.

WTI and VIX = WTI Bottom, current 49.44 WTI and Brent = 82.71.

GOLD/ Silver Ratio and WTI Gold Silver Ratio 80.46 Vs WTI 80.47. Same exact financial Instrument.