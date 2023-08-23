Share:

Outlook: The terrible flash PMI’s from the UK and eurozone point to recession and give both central banks a headache. Reuters reports expectations of a pause at the next meeting have gone up in both places. The shock of the contractions pushed yields (and currencies) down, with sterling hit especially hard (about 130 points). You could see it coming in the charts late yesterday, if you believed the indicators, and makes you wonder who knew (or suspected) the bad PMIs ahead of time.

As a footnote, the FT has a chilling story about how all of the eurozone data is suspect because warped by Irish data that includes massive amounts of data from big companies headquartered there, even if most of the activity takes place outside the EU. Economists have been unable to reconcile various data sets. The story is about output and prices, not the PMI’s ,but never mind--beware eurozone data in all its forms!

We get the flash PMI’s in the US today, now potentially scary. Also a potential market-mover is so-called benchmark revisions to payrolls for the year through March, possibly indicating the labor market is not as tight as earlier data indicated. It might be old-fashioned, but the Fed doesn’t believe declines in inflation can be trusted if unemployment is not rising at the same time.

Newspapers show photos of central bankers and other big shots smiling into the sun with the glorious Wyoming mountains in the background. Pretty much everyone expects Mr. Powell to remain hawkish given recent data that shows core PCE inflation still far from the neutral rate (even if other measures from the reginal Feds indicate it’s very close). But the Jackson Hole conference is supposed to deal with “structural shifts” and we need to expect Powell to note whatever is affecting Fed policy from that arena.

Bottom line, all the central bankers are feeling cautious about the trade-off between inflation and recession, and none more so the UK. Mr. Powell has an easier time of it. See the inflation chart from the FT. At the same time, the FT cites Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, who sums it up nearly: “The fact that the labour market is still so strong makes you a little worried that that last mile down to 2 per cent [inflation] may be really prolonged.”

First up in structural shifts may be demographics. In the US, 16.8% of the population is 65 or older, which is 55.8 million adults (2021 data). The proportion is growing every year and will reach 22%, or nearly a quarter of the population, by 2040. While the number of over-65’s still working or returning to the workforce went up after the pandemic, the near-term outlook implies the tight labor market/labor shortage is here to stay.

The usual population distribution charts are not user-friendly to our eyes but check out this doozy from AIE. It shows the population distribution by age starting in 1905 and projecting out to 2060 in animation. It’s mesmerizing!

We don’t have anything comparable for China but we already know the one-child policy constrained population growth and is now coming home to roost. The second and third next generations constitute the “youth unemployment” at over 20%. In Japan, the demographic problem has been talked about for decades. As of 2021, the Japanese population over 65 is more than 25% as of 2021, and with population growth halted, immigration severely restricted and some 40%+ of women not wanting children, it can only get worse. The Statistica chart for Europe is not a lot better.

The solution to a labor shortage is better productivity. We have a ton of data on that but hardly any of it is to trusted, in part because the companies doing the reporting are not entirely forthcoming, aka, they lie. Productivity is notoriously hard to measure, anyway. Dividing output by hours worked is just not good enough. We all know Japan foresaw the labor shortage decades ago and responded with robotics, and of course now we have the evil AI about to supplant human thinkers. We can’t wait to buy software that can identify real human content from AI-generated content.

To set a fire: one of the greatest strengths in the US economy—and in the Schengen rules in the EU—has been immigration. We get everyone from unskilled farm workers to immigrants whose second generation is our scientists, doctors, and Steve Jobs (not to mention bank presidents, press reporters, fund managers and government officials and even presidential candidates). Still, it’s a tough row to hoe. “Unwanted immigration” and the cruelty it provokes is one of the saddest things in the world today, and not just the US.

A second “structural shift” is the green energy movement, faint and feeble though it be so far. We have benefited mightily from the strange and wonderful drop in oil and gas prices considering a land war in Europe that severely reduced supplies from Russia. This has slowed down the green energy movement but so far about 30% of the world’s electricity comes from renewables, including hydropower, solar and wind. In geothermal Iceland, it’s 100%. In the US, it’s about 13%. Strangely, the International Energy Agency report on renewables is dated 2021. You’d think they would be more on the ball. Here is the chart from that report:

Bottom line on energy—we have been extraordinarily lucky. It could easily get worse before it gets better. OPEC+ may be weak, but it’s not down for the count. Don’t sell your Occidental and Exxon stock just yet.

The third structural shift might well be de-globalization, or on-shoring as an economic and national security priority. It was pretty shocking that the US had no mask producers when Covid hit and we had to rely on Asia. In the US, we already have a big drop in exports to and imports from China, with one of the latest stories the effort to get rare earths from Vietnam instead of China. The various initiatives in the US to produce chips and other high-tech stuff are almost certainly going to be inefficient, to be charitable, and fraught with incompetence and fraud.

But they might prevail in the end, or at least reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. This gets mixed up with the US trying to restrict sale of miliary-use high-tech to China, as well as old, continuing and new tariffs. But the on-shoring that seeks to create a high measure of self-sufficiency, while seeming from another century, is here to stay.

This is the most contentious of the shifts because it butts up against foreign policy, meaning various types of relations with other countries, especially in trade. And most countries are very touchy about trade, which is indeed infested with cheating, price- gouging, piracy, black markets, efforts to monopolize, etc.—and no more touchy than in Europe, EMU notwithstanding. We might even consider Brexit the first chapter of de-globalization (and see how that is working out, at least initially).

Why is contagion from China not on the list? As we wrote before, the US has far less invested in China than China has in the US. As Paul Krugman just wrote, “How much has the United States invested in China? Direct investment — investment that involves control — in China and Hong Kong is about $215 billion. Portfolio investment — basically stocks and bonds — is a bit more than $300 billion. So we’re talking around $515 billion in total. [Note that today Bloomberg has updated the portfolio investment into China as a giant departure--$10.7 billion in just thirteen days.]

“That may not sound like a small number, but for an economy as big as ours, it is. Here’s one comparison. Right now, there are many concerns about U.S. commercial real estate, especially office buildings, which probably face a permanent reduction in demand because of the rise in remote work. Well, U.S. office buildings are currently worth about $2.6 trillion, or around five times our total investment in China.”

So, if we are going to have a replay of 2008, it will be home-grown, not imported. We rather like Krugman’s next paragraph: “Why has a huge economy attracted so little U.S. investment? Basically, I’d argue, because given the arbitrariness of Chinese policy, many potential investors fear that the nation may be a kind of Roach Motel: You can get in, but you may not be able to get out.”

Forecast: We all knew Wednesday would be a game-changer and so it is developing, with the US yet to report. It’s always conceivable that US data will be as bad as in Europe and the UK, but probably not, and whatever it is, it’s unlikely to change Mr. Powell’s mind and official stance at Jackson Hole. Central banks don’t turn on a dime. All in, everything points to the dollar consolidating gains. Weirdly, so are the emerging market currencies. The only one we really follow is the peso. See the chart in the Chart Package.

