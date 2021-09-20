Anthony Cheung is joined by Head of Trading Piers Curran and Head of AmplifyME Eddie Donmez to discuss the latest development on China Evergande Group with US stock futures pointing to a sharply lower open on Wall Street.
Interest payments on two Evergrande notes come due Thursday, a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders. The company is also scheduled to pay interest on bank loans Monday, with a one-day grace period.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains pressured ahead of central banks’ announcements
GBP/USD trades at fresh September lows in the 1.3620 region as investors await the US Federal Reserve. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. The BOE meets on Thursday.
200-hour SMA caps the upside for XAU/USD ahead of FOMC
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains to the $1,780 region and faced rejection near 200-hour SMA for the second successive day.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.