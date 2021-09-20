Anthony Cheung is joined by Head of Trading Piers Curran and Head of AmplifyME Eddie Donmez to discuss the latest development on China Evergande Group with US stock futures pointing to a sharply lower open on Wall Street.

Interest payments on two Evergrande notes come due Thursday, a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders. The company is also scheduled to pay interest on bank loans Monday, with a one-day grace period.