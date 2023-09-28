Trading in China's Evergrande Group and its subsidiary units was suspended in Hong Kong. This suspension occurred following reports that the founder of the property conglomerate had been taken into custody by the police. The reasons behind these developments and the circumstances surrounding the founder's detainment have not been disclosed in the reports mentioned, leaving investors and the public awaiting further information and clarification regarding this significant development.
The lack of transparency leaves investors and those expected buyers of unfinished homes in the lurch amid a horrible state of uncertainty.
The question is, will China let them fall, or are they too big to fail?
The ongoing events of this beleaguered property builder continue to send shockwaves through the real estate industry in China, sparking fears and uncertainties about the sector's stability.
Evergrande's troubles represent a focal point in a long-standing property crisis that has had detrimental effects on the Chinese economy and severely undermined confidence in the housing market. The company's financial challenges have compounded the broader issues facing the real estate sector in China, including excessive debt levels, housing affordability concerns, and a property market bubble.
The ongoing crisis has had far-reaching implications, including reduced consumer spending and investment in the real estate sector, which has had ripple effects throughout the Chinese economy. Moreover, it has raised concerns about the stability of the financial system and the potential for contagion to other sectors.
Investors have been concerned about the public and private sector debt loads for some time; hence, the worry is the domino effect, which could lead to broader financial instability. Indeed, China's meltdown worries are resurfacing with little transparency and no recourse that Mainland debt holders can take.
But "too big to fail" is possible. Beijing might need to consider more assertive measures, such as taking direct control of additional unfinished housing projects or nationalizing private property developers. Such actions could restore homebuyer confidence, particularly in the timely delivery of homes purchased before construction begins.
On the other hand, it's crucial to recognize that these steps could also give rise to moral hazard, increasing the likelihood of future bailouts.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
