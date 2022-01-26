Asia Market Update: Cautious trading seen ahead of CB decisions (US Fed, BOC); US Equity FUTs rebounded on guidance from MSFT; Evergrande to hold investor call during NY morning; NZ Q4 CPI due tomorrow.
General trend
- NZ yield curve steepened ahead of CPI data.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions for Jan Meeting; CPI may briefly reach ~1.5% in H1 of 2022, though whether it will stably move around 2% will depend on strength of demand.
- Nikkei 225 pared decline.
- Japan cos. due to report include FANUC, CyberAgent, Nidec.
- Tencent and Netease snap Hang Seng’s 2 day losing streak; Hang Seng later pared gain amid Evergrande news.
- Shanghai Composite also pared gain following the big loss seen on Tues.
- Nanya Technology [large DRAM maker] due to report results.
- South Korean cos. due to report earnings include LG Display; Kia Motor may also report [not confirmed].
- Samsung Electronics to hold quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow [Jan 27th].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Abbott Labs, ADP, Anthem, Amphenol, Boeing, Freeport-McMoRan, General Dynamics, Corning, Hess Corp, Kimberly-Clark, Knight-Swift Transportation, Monro, Norfolk Southern, Oshkosh, Progressive, AT&T, TE Connectivity.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 closed for holiday.
- (NZ) New Zealand Dec Credit Card Spending M/M: 0.2% v 4.5% prior; Y/Y: +1.2% v -0.1% prior.
- HUM.AU Cerberus Capital may buy remaining business after Latitude acquires the consumer business - Aussie press.
- (NZ) Former RBNZ Official Spencer: Sees RBNZ raising the OCR 5 times this year to 2.0% - press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.1%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions for Jan Meeting: Consumer inflation likely to move above 1% as price pressure builds on changing corporate price setting behavior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea Jan Consumer Confidence: 104.4 v 103.9 prior; Households’ inflation expectation for next 12 months: 2.6% v 2.6% prior.
- 053000.KR South Korea govt seeking to sell 5.8% stake - Korean press.
- (KR) South Korea confirms 13.0K new covid cases (fresh record high).
- 000270.KR Reports Q4 (KRW) Net 1.25T v 976.8B y/y, Op 1.18T v 1.28T y/y, Rev 17.19T v 16.9T y/y.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- 01988.HK Said to have lent "tens of billions yuan" to developers in addition to be one of the largest lenders of Evergrande - Caixin.
- (CN) China Securities News urges investors not to over react to A-share selloff, share supported by policies and capital.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3246 v 6.3418 prior (multi-year high).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY200B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY150B prior; Net inject CNY100B v inject CNY50B prior.
- 3333.HK Offshore bondholders did not receive dollar coupons that were due on Monday - US financial press.
- (CN) China yuan may face weakening pressures as demand eases - Shanghai Securities News.
- (CN) China Tax Bureau Official Wang: 2021 tax Rev CNY24T, cut CNY1.1T of taxes and fees in 2021.
North America
- MSFT Reports Q2 $2.48 v $2.29e, Rev $51.7B v $50.1Be; Guides Q3 Rev $48.5-49.3B (implied) v $47.7Be.
- LRN Reports Q2 $1.00 v $0.77e, Rev $409.5M v $395Me; Raises FY22 guidance.
- FFIV Reports Q1 $2.89 v $2.79e, Rev $687M v $679Me; Cuts FY22 guidance.
- (US) SEMI Dec North America-based Manufacturers of Semi Equipment Billings: $3.92B, -0.5% m/m (+5.0% prior) and +46.1% y/y (+50.6% prior); December billings remained robust and were the second-highest ever.
- (US) US House unveils 'America Competes' Act related to investments in semiconductors and supply chains; the measure includes $52.0B.
- GILD Announces Partial Clinical Hold for Studies Evaluating Magrolimab in Combination With Azacitidine.
Europe
- (IE) Ireland Central Bank: Raises 2022 CPI forecast to +4.5% (prior +2.9%).
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.2%; Kospi +0.1%; Nikkei225 -0.3%; ASX 200 closed for holiday.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.6%, Dax +1.2%; FTSE100 +0.9%.
- EUR 1.1311-12.95-1.13.94-113.78; JPY 113.94-113.78; AUD 0.7166-0.7149; NZD 0.6695-0.6678.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,847/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $85.25/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.45/lb.
