Asia Market Update: Cautious trading seen ahead of CB decisions (US Fed, BOC); US Equity FUTs rebounded on guidance from MSFT; Evergrande to hold investor call during NY morning; NZ Q4 CPI due tomorrow.

General trend

- NZ yield curve steepened ahead of CPI data.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions for Jan Meeting; CPI may briefly reach ~1.5% in H1 of 2022, though whether it will stably move around 2% will depend on strength of demand.

- Nikkei 225 pared decline.

- Japan cos. due to report include FANUC, CyberAgent, Nidec.

- Tencent and Netease snap Hang Seng’s 2 day losing streak; Hang Seng later pared gain amid Evergrande news.

- Shanghai Composite also pared gain following the big loss seen on Tues.

- Nanya Technology [large DRAM maker] due to report results.

- South Korean cos. due to report earnings include LG Display; Kia Motor may also report [not confirmed].

- Samsung Electronics to hold quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow [Jan 27th].

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Abbott Labs, ADP, Anthem, Amphenol, Boeing, Freeport-McMoRan, General Dynamics, Corning, Hess Corp, Kimberly-Clark, Knight-Swift Transportation, Monro, Norfolk Southern, Oshkosh, Progressive, AT&T, TE Connectivity.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 closed for holiday.

- (NZ) New Zealand Dec Credit Card Spending M/M: 0.2% v 4.5% prior; Y/Y: +1.2% v -0.1% prior.

- HUM.AU Cerberus Capital may buy remaining business after Latitude acquires the consumer business - Aussie press.

- (NZ) Former RBNZ Official Spencer: Sees RBNZ raising the OCR 5 times this year to 2.0% - press.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.1%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions for Jan Meeting: Consumer inflation likely to move above 1% as price pressure builds on changing corporate price setting behavior.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.3%.

- (KR) South Korea Jan Consumer Confidence: 104.4 v 103.9 prior; Households’ inflation expectation for next 12 months: 2.6% v 2.6% prior.

- 053000.KR South Korea govt seeking to sell 5.8% stake - Korean press.

- (KR) South Korea confirms 13.0K new covid cases (fresh record high).

- 000270.KR Reports Q4 (KRW) Net 1.25T v 976.8B y/y, Op 1.18T v 1.28T y/y, Rev 17.19T v 16.9T y/y.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.

- 01988.HK Said to have lent "tens of billions yuan" to developers in addition to be one of the largest lenders of Evergrande - Caixin.

- (CN) China Securities News urges investors not to over react to A-share selloff, share supported by policies and capital.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3246 v 6.3418 prior (multi-year high).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY200B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY150B prior; Net inject CNY100B v inject CNY50B prior.

- 3333.HK Offshore bondholders did not receive dollar coupons that were due on Monday - US financial press.

- (CN) China yuan may face weakening pressures as demand eases - Shanghai Securities News.

- (CN) China Tax Bureau Official Wang: 2021 tax Rev CNY24T, cut CNY1.1T of taxes and fees in 2021.

North America

- MSFT Reports Q2 $2.48 v $2.29e, Rev $51.7B v $50.1Be; Guides Q3 Rev $48.5-49.3B (implied) v $47.7Be.

- LRN Reports Q2 $1.00 v $0.77e, Rev $409.5M v $395Me; Raises FY22 guidance.

- FFIV Reports Q1 $2.89 v $2.79e, Rev $687M v $679Me; Cuts FY22 guidance.

- (US) SEMI Dec North America-based Manufacturers of Semi Equipment Billings: $3.92B, -0.5% m/m (+5.0% prior) and +46.1% y/y (+50.6% prior); December billings remained robust and were the second-highest ever.

- (US) US House unveils 'America Competes' Act related to investments in semiconductors and supply chains; the measure includes $52.0B.

- GILD Announces Partial Clinical Hold for Studies Evaluating Magrolimab in Combination With Azacitidine.

Europe

- (IE) Ireland Central Bank: Raises 2022 CPI forecast to +4.5% (prior +2.9%).

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.2%; Kospi +0.1%; Nikkei225 -0.3%; ASX 200 closed for holiday.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.6%, Dax +1.2%; FTSE100 +0.9%.

- EUR 1.1311-12.95-1.13.94-113.78; JPY 113.94-113.78; AUD 0.7166-0.7149; NZD 0.6695-0.6678.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,847/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $85.25/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.45/lb.