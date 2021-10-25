China’s Evergrande saga has thrown up some of the conflicts taking place in modern-day China. It embraces the stories of the flight from rural to urban, from low-paid, hand-to-mouth existence, to well-paid, disposable, and investment-based income.

It pitches new raw capitalism against time-worn, 100-year-old Communism. It takes in those out front in the race to capitalist heaven, and those left behind, picking up the pieces - and it has repercussions that could reach far beyond China’s borders.

Before we look at these aspects, let’s just set the scene here.

Evergrande story: The basics

Evergrande was established in Guangzhou in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan. Having generated $110 billion in sales last year and with $355 billion in assets, it is China's second-largest property developer, with over 1,300 projects around the country. Ka Yan listed it in Hong Kong back in 2009, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Evergrande developed swiftly through a loan supported by a land-buying frenzy and selling flats quickly at poor margins. It has 200,000 workers and recruits 3.8 million people yearly for projects.

In 2018, the Chinese central bank warned firms like Evergrande may put the country's financial system in danger.

They were right. Growth has slowed as lower demand, in China, for goods and services, has bitten the economy hard. This has led to a cutback in property interests across sales and rentals.

Because of the sudden change in the economic climate, Evergrande expanded into other industries, such as insurance, bottled water, football, and electric car manufacturing and distribution (EVs) to help improve its cash flow.

A leaked letter from Evergrande in September of last year revealed the company was appealing to the government to allow a backdoor stock market listing that has since been dropped. Evergrande deemed the letter bogus, according to close sources.

According to the leaked letter, the firm's obligations extended to 128 banks and more than 121 non-banking entities.

Late payments might trigger cross-defaults. These expose both many financial institutions directly, and through various investment vehicles, indirectly.

Evergrande’s influence on the global economy

According to statistics from Singapore Bank, DBS, Evergrande represents 4% of China's high-yielding real estate debt on the US dollar bond market. It is possible that a default may lead to even more of a sell-off in the high-yield credit markets.

A court, in July, froze a $20 million bank deposit held by Evergrande at the request of the bank after the company admitted to not paying certain commercial paper to it on time, in June.

The company announced at the end of August that payments to contractors and suppliers were missed at several of its developments. Sources have told Reuters that it also skipped payments to bank and trust debts as well.

In August, the Chinese Central Bank and banking regulator instructed Evergrande to minimize debt risk.

Liabilities, including payables, amount to 1.97 trillion yuan ($306.3 billion) - approximately 2 percent of China’s gross domestic product.

China Evergrande Group has also missed a dollar bond interest payment, edging it closer to a potential default and fanning fears about a collapse that could send shockwaves across China’s economy and beyond.

In response to the "three red lines" debt ratio limitations set by the SEC last year, Evergrande stepped up its debt reduction efforts. It hopes to satisfy standards by 2022-end.

Evergrande might raise $600 million by selling a stake in a life insurance company, helping the company pay down its debt.

It also provided substantial discounts on residential buildings to stimulate sales and sold the bulk of its business assets.

Can Evergrande’s asset cover its debts

One of Evergrande's projects in Hong Kong is an office tower and two residential buildings are almost finished. Evergrande also owns an enormous undeveloped land tract.

To date, it has raised $1.8 billion from the IPO of its property management subsidiary and sold a $3.4 billion interest in its electric vehicle business.

Billion-dollar investments are continuing in electric vehicles technology companies like Sweden's NEVS, the Netherlands' e-Traction, and Britain's Protean, among many others. Along with Hofer in Germany and Koenigsegg in Sweden, it's a partner in several joint venture projects.

On the 14th of September, the company announced that its asset and equity sale plans had made no significant progress.

The government has given Evergrande the go-ahead to renegotiate payment deadlines with banks and other creditors. Guangzhou's government is also looking for input from big lenders on whether a creditor committee should be established. In the latest development, on 6 October, Chinese Estate Holdings, a major shareholder in Evergrande, announced a deal with a company called Solar Bright Ltd, a private company, to buy its stake, worth almost $2 billion.

The shares of Chinese Estates will be canceled, and it will pay shareholders HK$4 per share.

How did it get so bad?

In essence, it is a battle of communist and capitalist principles, different generations, along with upward mobility, status, the influx of the rural population to urban centers, and the demographic makeup of modern China.

It’s hard to unpick one reason because the whole situation is a jigsaw puzzle made up of many pieces - some of which we may never find.

Since the 1980s, reforms have taken place after Mao’s failed attempts to create a communist superstate with the Cultural Revolution, and these reforms have continued to underpin China’s growth.

Xi Jinping has now decided that the move to capitalism has gone too far and he has introduced a ban on bitcoin mining and is reining in the wealthiest individuals in order to redistribute wealth across Chinese society in “a fairer way.”

These moves have hit Chinese entrepreneurs, like Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba Empire hard, and the change of direction may even threaten China’s wider long-term economic future.

China always plays the long game – and the Chinese government easily has the financial clout to support Evergrande’s loan defaults and ring-fence the risk of spillovers to other assets and market sectors.

If China’s financial outlook were badly threatened, you can bet that they would do a bailout in the blink of an eye.

China’s foreign exchange reserves and domestic savings total more than US$7 trillion - this is more than enough to sweep the Evergrande crisis under the carpet. The People’s Bank of China has only recently injected massive liquidity into the economy to counter the effects of the pandemic-related downturn.

The current Chinese economic situation is fully a planned outcome of Xi’s policy of reducing leverage and risk.

As a result, China's financial markets are less vulnerable to the deleveraging contagion that might affect other sectors of the Chinese economy. The Evergrande issue hasn't taken Chinese officials by surprise, unlike Lehman did in the US back in 2008; causing enormous collateral damage in the process.

The changing culture

The whole Chinese economy, which has hit a rough patch, faces few dangers. The continuous migration of rural laborers to cities supports the demand side of the Chinese housing market.

Other nations' speculative housing bubbles burst because of supply excesses that were not countered by demand. There is still a lot of room for growth in China's urban population, currently around 60%. This is significantly lower than the 80 to 90% seen in other developed countries - so there will still be plenty of demand for urban housing.

Although there have been recent reports of cities “disappearing,” the underlying demand for this city housing remains strong. Even in the event of Evergrande's failure, this reduces total economic risk.

Rather than Evergrande, China's most pressing issues lie in reevaluating its whole development runway.

Xi’s new regulations targeted China's internet platform businesses and might strangle the entrepreneurs that drive the economy's most active sectors.

There has been a significant increase in the Chinese government's focus on income and wealth inequality under the "shared prosperity" program.

What would this “shared prosperity” in China imply for the wealthy?

There has also been a widening of the regulatory net, which is being used, not only for the prohibition of cryptocurrencies but also to manipulate people's behavior.

All of this targets the market-based "reform and opening up" that has supported Chinese prosperity since the 1980s.

The recent exodus of Bitcoin miners to Texas, for example, is a classic example of the changing work-life concept as younger Chinese see it.

What is the point of putting your heart and soul into a venture – working hard and sacrificing your time and energy – only to have it snatched away from you with no recourse or compensation?

This is the real problem China has to deal with.