Inflation has moved to the front of the line of market worries, while pandemic hotspots in Asia continue to be closely monitored. Rapid global growth, led by China and the US, combined with supply chain disruptions and surging consumer demand as economies reopen, are driving prices sharply higher, as equity markets are worried that the main central banks will be forced to taper sooner rather than later. The tension between growth, inflation, and the impact on policy expectations should continue to drive market sentiment in June.

Next week’s heavy dose of global data releases includes US NFP, Eurozone Retail Sales, GDP, and CPI but also rate decisions from the RBA. The data are likely to reveal the acceleration in annual inflation growth for major economies.

Monday – 31 May 2021

Manufacturing PMI (CNY, GMT 01:00) – The NBS Manufacturing PMI is expected to slightly incline to 51.4 in May from 51.1, while the non-manufacturing PMI should decline.

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (EUR, GMT 12:00) – The German HICP preliminary inflation for May is anticipated to slow down to 0.3% m/m from 0.7% with the headline at 2.0% y/y.

Tuesday – 01 June 2021

Interest Rate Decision and Statement (AUD, GMT 04:30) – There have been speculations this week that the RBA will follow the RBNZ in staging a less dovish turn, although positioning in ASX interbank cash rate futures as of today were in fact indicating a 77% expectation of an interest rate decrease to 0.0% from 0.10% at next Tuesday’s RBA policy meeting. RBNZ’s monetary policy statement on Wednesday indicated a possible OCR hike by the end of 2022.

Retail Sales and Unemployment (EUR, GMT 06:00 & 07:55) – German Retail Sales should contract to -0.3% y/y from 11% seen in March. Unemployment change for May is expected to contract to -10K from the 9K growth seen last month. Yesterday, Germany’s Q1 GDP report looked even weaker in the second reading than initially expected, although unlike the Eurozone overall, there wasn’t a technical recession and surveys indicate a rebound in the second quarter and further strengthening in Q3. The economy could reach pre-pandemic levels in the fall and against that background, the ECB’s ultra-generous monetary policy is increasingly looking out of synch with developments in the largest Eurozone economy.

Manufacturing PMI (GBP, GMT 08:30) – The Manufacturing PMI for May is seen unchanged at 66.1.

Consumer Price Index (EUR, GMT 09:00) –The prel. Euro Area CPI for May is anticipated to grow by 1.9% y/y from 1.6% y/y.

Gross Domestic Product (CAD, GMT 12:30) – The final Gross Domestic Product for Q1, should grow to 7.5% q/q lower than 9.6% q/q. The slip in household spending bodes poorly for Q1, as restrictions likely bit early in the quarter which have left the door open to a small decline in Q1 GDP.

ISM Manufacturing PMI (USD, GMT 14:00) – The ISM index is expected to rise 61.0 from 60.7 in April and an 18-year high of 64.7 in March, versus an 11-year low of 41.5 in April of 2020, and an all-time low of 30.3 in June of 1980.

BoE’s Governor Bailey speech (GBP, GMT 15:00).

Wednesday – 02 June 2021

Gross Domestic Product (AUD, GMT 01:30) – The final Gross Domestic Product for Q1 should slow down at 2.5% q/q and -1.8% y/y.

Thursday – 03 June 2021

Trade Balance (AUD, GMT 01:30) – April’s Trade Balance for exports and imports are likely to show a pullback to 8 bln AUD from the 5.6 bln in March.

ADP Employment Change (USD, GMT 12:15) – The key private payrolls number is expected to climb to 545K (a nearly 200k decline on last month’s 742K reading).

ISM Services PMI (USD, GMT 14:00) – The key services data is expected to tick higher to 62.9 from 62.7 which would be another cycle high and move up from the 55.3 low in March.

Inflation Report Hearings (GBP, GMT N/A) – The BOE Governor and several MPC members testify on inflation and the economic outlook before Parliament’s Treasury Committee.

BoE’s Governor Bailey speech (GBP, GMT 16:00).

Friday – 04 June 2021