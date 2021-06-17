NZD/USD, Daily
New Zealand’s GDP increased 1.6% in the first quarter of 2021 following a revised 1.0% contraction in the previous period and compared to market expectations of a 0.5% increase. The services industry, which represents about 2/3 of New Zealand’s economy, grew 1.1% after rising 0.2% in the previous quarter. Primary industry (0.3% vs -0.8%) and goods-producing industry (2.4% vs -3.1%). On an annual basis, GDP increased 2.4% after a 0.8% contraction. This stronger GDP data shows New Zealand has managed to avoid a second pandemic recession.
The first quarter of this year, previously expected to be a difficult quarter for the New Zealand economy as the tourism industry struggled during the global lockdown that deprived the country of visitors, coupled with a border lockdown that lasted nearly 2 weeks in Auckland.
However, the service industry, which represents about 2/3 of New Zealand’s economy, made the largest contribution to the current GDP results (Including construction services, heavy construction and civil engineering, and residential building construction). Construction rebounded 6.6% after falling 8.4% in the December 2020 quarter.
The construction industry has returned to activity levels close to the historically high volume of residential building works contributing to overall activity.
NZD/USD, H4
Source: Statsnz
NZDUSD reverses 0.5% FOMC impact drop , after GDP report. But technically, the bears have been dominant. A break of the 0.7143 support strengthens the bearish position by targeting the immediate support and the psychological 0.7000 level and if strong will re-test the 0.6942 strong support level. A price move below 0.6942 would confirm a deeper correction to the 0.5467 rally that started in March last year. On the upside, as long as the 0.6942 support holds, further consolidation will continue below the 0.7143 resistance. Technical support for this asset can be seen from the price movement below KUMO which is in sync with the AO histogram bars on the sell side.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Shiba Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price exploded 27% on the unexpected news that SHIB will be launching on Coinbase Pro. SHIB fails to overcome the apex of a symmetrical triangle on a closing basis, assuring a period of consolidation.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.