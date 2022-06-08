Gold prices drift lower on Monday and managed to recover on Tuesday but the recent price action doesn’t indicate a bullish development based on the drop from the yearly pivot of $2,075. However, the immediate support of $1,835 remains intact, causing sellers to remain on the sidelines. In contrast, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note increased on Monday, hitting the key 3% threshold. The solid US jobs report permitted yields to continue to rise in the absence of important macroeconomic data releases. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability that the Federal Reserve would raise its policy rate by a total of 125 basis points over the next two sessions has grown from 4% last week to 15% this week.
According to data released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday, the US goods and services deficit shrank by $20.6 billion to $87.1 billion. Exports increased by $8.5 billion to $252.6 billion during that time period, while imports decreased by $12.1 billion to $339.7 billion. The market had little reaction to these figures, and gold continued to fluctuate within its daily range. According to a monthly report released earlier in the day by the People’s Bank of China, China’s gold reserves remained stable at 62.64 million fine troy ounces at the end of May. The value of China’s gold reserves, on the other hand, fell from $119.73 billion at the end of April to $115.18 billion at the end of May. According to Bloomberg, India’s gold holdings increased 9.4% YoY to 760.4 ounces at the end of March.
The gold weekly chart, shown below, explains the technical outlook for gold prices. The graph depicts the progression of Ascending Broadening and the formation of Descending Broadening. Gold is clearly stuck within the ascending broadening patterns of the last 12 months, with the price fluctuating in wide ranges. Gold prices formed descending broadening patterns in February 2022, which were broken to hit the strong yearly resistance areas. We’ve talked about the significance of $2,075 as the yearly pivot for 2022, and prices hit it exactly before reversing lower. The recent drop from the yearly pivot met strong support at $1,790, which was mentioned as an important inflection point for bears to control the gold price. Because of the significance of the $1,790 levels, gold is currently consolidating and stabilizing the recent drop. This article will focus the next upcoming short term gold move.
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to near 1.0680 as investors await US inflation and ECB
EUR/USD has slipped to 1.0680 after failing to sustain above the psychological resistance of 1.0700. The DXY is scaling north on advancing odds of a higher US inflation figure. Any delay in a rate hike by the ECB would worsen the inflation situation.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2550 as Brexit jitters renew, USD rebound
GBP/USD fades bounce off three-week low, renews intraday bottom around 1.2565, amid fresh fears concerning Brexit and global recession, as well as Fed’s faster/heavier rate hikes. In doing so, the cable pair snaps a two-day uptrend during the early Wednesday morning in Europe.
Gold steadies around $1,850 as DXY baffles on stable US inflation ahead
Gold price is displaying back and forth moves in the Asian session. The precious metal is oscillating in a $2 range after a pullback move from Tuesday’s high at $1,855.64. An Ascending Triangle formation is indicating a consolidation ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!