EURUSD failed several times in the past three days to successfully surpass the 1.1985 crucial resistance and the 1.2000 handle. The price has been in a descending movement since January, remaining below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and the Ichimoku cloud. The RSI is flattening in the positive region, while the stochastic is looking overstretched as it is turning lower above the 80 level.
A break of the 1.1985 obstacle and the 1.2000 handle could shift the bearish bias to neutral, meeting the 1.2240 resistance. Above these levels, the 32-month high of 1.2348 could come next before touching the 1.2400 round number, taken from the peaks on April 2018.
On the other hand, if the bears push the pair lower, it could find immediate support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move 1.0635-1.2348 at 1.1945. Slightly lower, the 40- and 20-day SMAs at 1.1900 and 1.1850 respectively could attract attention ahead of 1.1830. Breaching these barriers, the market could find supports at 1.1745 and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.1695.
Summarizing, EURUSD is in a negative mode in the short-to-medium term outlook and any decreases below the lower boundary of the downward channel could endorse a stronger bearish move.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD buyers attack six-week-old resistance line around $1,780
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low to print mild gains, picks up bids off-late. Ascending resistance line from early March tests bulls. 50-day SMA, monthly support line could offer bounces in case of pullback, any further weakness will recall the bears.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.